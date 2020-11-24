Chelsea’s Lampard: Christian Pulisic fit for Spurs, wants fan return ‘if safe’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic is available for selection when Chelsea meets Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League’s match of the weekend.

Pulisic has missed three Premier League matches and two more in the Champions League including Tuesday’s win over Stade Rennes. He has one goal in under 300 minutes this season, which started late due to injury before the current interruption in service.

Blues boss Frank Lampard was hopeful Pulisic would be ready for the weekend after not traveling to France, and confirmed the American’s availability after the match in France.

Lampard was also asked about the plan for fans to return to Premier League venues soon.

From Football.London:

“We want fans back, I’m not sure how the system will work. If it feels safe then it is the most important thing. Hopefully the level playing field happens. A lot of things have been disrupted. We are really happy if it’s safe.”

The Blues and Spurs meet at 11:30 am ET Sunday at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea sitting in third place, two points behind Liverpool and their visitors. Pulisic was an unused sub against Spurs once last season and injured for the second encounter.

👀🔵🇺🇸 Frank Lampard with an injury update ahead of Chelsea v Tottenham this Sunday: "Christian Pulisic is back fit for the weekend." Great news for the #USMNT and #CFC star. #CFC v #THFC is live, 11:30am ET on @NBCSN. #CHETOT — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 24, 2020

