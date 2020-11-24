Dest, De la Fuente speak on making USMNT, Champions League history

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There was a very American flavor to Barcelona clinching a place in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds via its 4-0 win over Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine on Tuesday.

First, Sergino Dest scored his first Barcelona and UCL goal to give the Blaugranas a 1-0 lead in Ukraine.

Then, Konrad de la Fuente made his senior Barcelona debut as a late substitution for Ronald Koeman.

It was the first time two Americans were on the field for the same Champions League side since Tim Howard and Jonathan Spector suited up for Manchester United against Fenerbahce in 2004.

Dest spoke after the game on the CBS broadcast.

“It’s unbelievable, I’ve heard that I’m the first American [to score for Barcelona]. It’s an honor to score for such a beautiful club,” Dest said. “We played good. We had good ball possession and pressed good if we lost the ball. We had a good result, 4-0.”

De la Fuente nearly got his first assist, too, driving the right and cuing up Dest for a shot that didn’t find the mark. Over his 11 minutes, the 19-year-old had four touches and completed 3-of-3 passes.

Dest went 90 minutes in the win, passing at 88 percent with a key pass and 100 touches.

Here’s De la Fuente:

“It’s an incredible feeling, making my debut and also my Champions League debut. I’m thankful for everyone who helped me get here, and I’ll continue to work hard and hopefully continue to get chances.”

