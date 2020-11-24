These Jack Grealish to Manchester City reports just won’t go away.

Previously it was reported that Man City were looking at a double swoop for Aston Villa’s midfield duo of Jack Grealish and Douglas Luiz in 2021.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

A report from The Independent states that Manchester City want Grealish to become the centerpiece of Pep Guardiola’s rebuild now that he’s signed a contract to remain at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2023. Harry Kane and Lionel Messi were also discussed as big-name players that City could sign to help Guardiola, but Grealish has a growing list of admirers.

Per the report, Kevin de Bruyne has urged Pep Guardiola to sign Grealish and that comes off the back of reports that De Bruyne waited for Grealish after Belgium’s recent 2-0 win over England in the UEFA Nations League in order to swap shirts with him.

Let that sink in. One of the best playmakers on the planet is waiting with bated breath to get Grealish’s shirt.

Jack Grealish to Manchester City: A perfect fit?

The fact that Jack Grealish continues to be linked with a move away from Villa, even though he signed a new long-term contract in the summer, will be concerning for the Birmingham club.

There was a line in the report saying that those around Grealish believe it is inevitable he will join a ‘big six’ club this summer, but right now he will perhaps want to stay at Villa to play regularly to make England’s EURO 2020 squad.

Given his performance against Belgium during the recent international break, he won’t have to worry about that, as long as he’s fit and playing regularly.

Grealish, 25, would be a wonderful fit for the way Man City play. Imagine him alongside Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne as the creative hubs of the team? However, Grealish is a lifelong Villa fan, captains the club and signed that five-year contract extension in the summer so he plans on being at the club for a long time, but what was in that contract extension?

A release clause, perhaps? That is said to be the case.

$133 million for Grealish is a lot of cash, but given his recent form his value will continue to skyrocket and Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham have been consistently linked with the silky playmaker, but are all now probably priced out of a deal.

Spending that kind of money seems unfathomable right now, but if Guardiola has decided to extended his stay at Man City for another two years, you know he’s been promised plenty of cash to bring in star players and close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the table.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports