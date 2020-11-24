Mohamed Salah is back in training and is available for selection for Liverpool after registering a negative test for COVID-19, as a Liverpool injury news update has arrived.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Salah tested positive twice while on international duty with Egypt during the international break and that meant he had to self-isolated and he missed the 3-0 win against Leicester City on Sunday.

Speaking to journalists ahead of Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League clash against Atalanta on Wednesday, Klopp confirmed that Salah is fit and ready to roll.

“Mo trained with the team yesterday and looked really good,” Klopp said. “The test was negative – all the tests were negative – so, if nothing changed since yesterday, he is available. Now we have to see what we do with that because he was quarantined until three days ago.”

Great news on Salah, then.

As for the lengthy list of other injury issues Klopp is dealing with, the Liverpool boss is keeping his cards close to his chest when he gave the latest Liverpool injury news.

“All the rest, no news. One looks closer, the other one looks not that close, so that’s how the situation is and we’ll see who is available,” Klopp said. “I don’t want to speak too much about it because I have no idea who Atlanta can bring into this game, so why should we give any kind of information to them?”

Jurgen, you rascal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson were both expected to be back soon, while Naby Keita suffered a knock against Leicester City and Rhys Williams has a minor hip issue. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is progressing well after a long absence but Thiago Alcantara remains out and so too does Xherdan Shaqiri.

We know that Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are out for the majority of the 2020-21 season, so that equals nine first team players that Liverpool are without. And they sit second in the Premier League table (only behind Spurs on goal difference) and if they beat Atalanta at home they are in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

All things considered, Liverpool are coping with this injury crisis very well.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports