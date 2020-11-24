New England tops top seed Philadelphia, Bruce Arena sets record

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Supporters’ Shield winners joined the reigning Eastern Conference champions in exiting the MLS Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, as the Philadelphia Union were unceremoniously dismissed from the postseason via a 2-0 loss to the New England Revolution in Chester, Penn.

New England manager and MLS legend Bruce Arena won on the day he broke the late Sigi Schmid’s record for MLS Cup Playoff matches by leading his 51st outing.

The Revs move on to face Orlando City, leaving the Nos. 3, 4, 7, and 8 seeds in the East after Toronto fell to Nashville SC in extra time.

Former Valencia and Aston Villa player Carles Gil had two assists as New England sent the top-seeded Union out of the postseason.

Polish center forward Adam Buksa nodded an early Gil free kick into the back of the net to give the Revs a 1-0 lead.

Gil then sent Syracuse University product Tajon Buchanan on goal, the Canadian blazing into the box and recovering a juggled touch to slot past Andre Blake for 2-0.

Gil has been an under-the-radar star for the Revs, especially given his nearly season-long absence with an Achilles injury.

The 28-year-old now has 11 goals and 16 assists for New England in 44 appearances.

