Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our ninth player Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season have arrived, as all 20 teams are scrambling for positions early on after another wild matchweek in Premier League.

Simply put: once again it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League.

Stars from Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton dominate our ninth player Power Rankings and there are plenty of new signings who have impressed early in the season and are making their mark.

Simply put: there are a few stars signings consistently in the top 20, but there is plenty of movement up and down the rankings as plenty of big boys have yet to hit their stride.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t going to be in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

1. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 5

2. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – New entry

3. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 1

4. Eric Dier (Tottenham) – New entry

5. Sam Johnstone (West Brom) – New entry

6. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham) – Up 2

7. Lucas Digne (Everton) – New entry

8. Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – New entry

9. Bruno Fernandes (Man United) – Up 3

10. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) – Down 9

11. Che Adams (Southampton) – Even

12. Richarlison (Everton) – New entry

13. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – Down 10

14. Declan Rice (West Ham) – New entry

15. Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton) – Even

16. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) – New entry

17. Theo Walcott (Southampton) – Up 3

18. Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) – New entry

19. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) – New entry

20. James Milner (Liverpool) – New entry

