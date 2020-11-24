The Premier League standings have looked wild early in the 2020-21 season, and it is likely that will be the case throughout this campaign.

Plenty of the big boys have struggled early in the season as seven teams have been the Premier League leaders so far, as Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea now seem like regularly at the summit, while Leicester City, Southampton and Everton seem like they may be capable of sticking around in the top six conversation.

This feels like a season where an underdog can not only finish in the top four but also challenge for the title, as teams that aren’t in European competition have a clear advantage when it comes to their players being fitter and fresher in comparison to the seven teams in Europe.

In short, this season is going to be wild on multiple fronts.

At the bottom of the table there is a growing sense that the bottom five may be cut adrift in the coming weeks, as Fulham, West Brom, Sheffield United, Burnley and Brighton have all struggled early in the season.

But it is still early days and there will be plenty of twists and turns ahead because, well, this is the Premier League.

Here’s a look at the latest Premier League table, which we will update throughout the 2020-21 season.

Premier League standings