Sergino Dest nabs 1st Barcelona, Champions League goal in style (video)

Sergino Dest has his first Barcelona goal, and it’s come in the UEFA Champions League.

The USMNT right back, 19, is still waiting for his first international goal and both of his Ajax goals came in the Dutch Cup, so this one’s remarkable on a number of levels.

That includes the quality and confidence of the play, as Dest worked the ball to Pedri and darted toward the end line.

Pedri’s pass to Martin Braithwaite was not yet under control by the striker when Dest picked it up off him (arguably) and slashed home for the game’s first goal in Ukraine.

Dest is set for an extended run of playing time with the injury to Sergi Roberto and Barcelona, and the fact that his first goal came in a game with Lionel Messi and any number of Barca’s top talents is impressive.

He’s also the first USMNT player to score for Barcelona, albeit not in the Blaugrana colors. The gold-on-black looks slick anyway.

