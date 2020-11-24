Tottenham – Manchester City was a mouthwatering clash on Saturday (start time 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) and Spurs won 2-0 to move top of the Premier League table.

[ MORE: Player ratings | 3 things learned ]

Jose Mourinho got one over Pep Guardiola again as Spurs sat back, soaked up pressure and Heung-min Son and Giovani Lo Celso scored in each half as City rued missed opportunities.

REPLAY: TOTTENHAM – MANCHESTER CITY

This clash starts a pivotal run of games for Mourinho’s Spurs as they face Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool in three of their next four games after meeting Man City. As for City, they are now eight points behind Tottenham but have a game in-hand.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here’s everything you need to know on Tottenham – Manchester City.

Minute-by-minute analysis, live from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Tottenham – Manchester City

👋 Thanks for joining me at Tottenham today! Enjoyed that game. Clash of styles as #MCFC were punished for not having a cutting edge. Harry Kane was superb. #THFC top of the league! Reaction & analysis on #TOTMCI ➡️ https://t.co/nX1fl6AQOt pic.twitter.com/w5XxPwXP9h — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 21, 2020

Manager and player reaction: Jose Mourinho doesn’t look too pleased, but he should be. He’s going through his many, many media interviews after the game, so too is Pep Guardiola, Kevin de Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Serge Aurier and a certain Mr. Kane.

Harry Kane reveals the game plan for Man City to our partners Sky Sports: “We had a game plan to play as a unit. Everyone worked their socks off today. We took our chance, Sonny with a great goal. And then we knew it would open up in the second half. I knew if I dropped deep then the centre-backs would come with me and Sonny could run in behind. We dropped deep, probably more than we needed to, but we changed that at half-time.”

Kane gets special praise from Mourinho: Tottenham’s manager tells ProSoccerTalk that he can ‘redefine the striker position’ and that he sets the tone for everything good his team does, as his man of the match display today proved. Too right. Kane battled hard, set up chances and was a menace who inspired his teammates.

Mourinho lauds his players for their win against Man City: “For me I prefer the players to speak because they are the ones, they were fantastic. They give everything. They follow strategy and football sometimes, more than ever strategy plays an important part. They were amazing. This guy, Harry Kane represents the spirit of all the other guys, the way he works for the team is the same way the other guys do. It was very important to respect them and not to forget the team they are. If you follow people speaking about them not being as good as before. If you follow the fake table with them playing one fewer match, you play a different game. We found a play and it was magnificent to see them do what they did. Super congratulations to the players. The referee was really really good. City is a fantastic team that lost against a team that was strategically good.”

Pep Guardiola with a clear theme from his press conference: We played well, but we can’t score.

Pep Guardiola on the title race: "We have to start winning games otherwise it will not be possible. We are not far away but we are struggling to score goals right now. 10 goals in 9 games is not enough." #MCFC #TOTMCI — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 21, 2020

Player ratings out of 10: Here are my ratings for the players on both teams, as there was a clear man of the match in a real clash of styles.

3 things we learned: And here is what Nick Mendola learned from a dogged defensive display which lifts Mourinho’s men to top spot in the table.

Full time whistle goes! Tottenham are top of the table. Mourinho’s boys did a job on Man City. They let them have the ball, were tough to break down and made the most of their chances. This was a typical display from a Mourinho side as they ground it out against Man City. Pep Guardiola’s side just weren’t at their best and Spurs have now recorded four wins on the trot.

89th minute: What a save from Hugo Lloris! He denies Dias late on from point-blank range. Man City could be playing here until December and wouldn’t score.

85th minute: Harry Kane has been immense today. He’s winning so many free kicks late on and is carrying Spurs over the line. A complete striker. He is a juggernaut.

79th minute: Not the reaction Pep Guardiola would have wanted from his side after he signed his new contract, is it? Pep’s boys have been silky on the ball but there’s been no substance to their play. Guaranteed Pep will still praise them massively after the game.

74th minute: Okay, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden are on now. Can they rescue a point for City late on!? They have to be more direct than Mahrez and Silva were.

65th minute: GOALLLLL! Talk about making an impact off the bench. Giovani Lo Celso is found by Harry Kane and he finishes superbly across goal. Spurs in dreamland. Clinical from Mourinho’s boys, as the directors go wild in the box just behind the dugouts. Well, they put down their expensive hip flasks full of whiskey and looked quite chuffed as they applauded vigorously. So, yeah, they went wild…

63rd minute: Spurs bring on Lo Celso for Ndombele. The hosts have calmed things down and had a decent spell of possession. Eric Dier is so vocal, shouting at his midfield and strikers and telling them where to move. ‘H, don’t drop!’ ‘No, Stevie, stay there.’ Man City are very preditcable. That is their biggest problem. Mahrez and Silva keep cutting back and slowing the game down. That is playing into Spurs’ hands.

55th minute: Every time I look up, Kevin de Bruyne is on the ball in a dangerous area. This time he chips over. Hojbjerg, who was made for a game like this, is rallying the troops like the born general he is.

49th minute: That was close! I thought that was in, and so too did Phil Foden who is warming up in front of me and puts his arms up in celebration. Kevin de Bruyne was picked out after Serge Aurier’s loose pass and his low curler scuttled just wide. City dominant, just like the first half.

My half time thoughts: The techno music blaring out here sums up the mood. It is lively and feisty. Club de Spurs will be happy at half time. Mourinho’s men scored early, looked a threat on the break and sat back and did their best to frustrate City. That said, Pep Guardiola will be thinking that if his players keep playing like this, the floodgates will open when they do score. They have Sterling and Aguero on the bench, don’t forget.

Half time whistle blows: Several Man City players follow Walker’s lead as the half time whistle blows. Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne throw their arms in the air in disgust as four Man City players surround the officials and remonstrate with them for over 40 yards as they walk off the pitch. Gabriel Jesus is almost in tears as he tries to explain that he didn’t commit a handball. Walker is waiting by the tunnel for Dean to carry on his complaints too.

😡 Several Man City players confront Mike Dean at half time, remonstrating with him, and did so for 40 yards as he walked off the pitch. I heard what Kyle Walker said to Dean previously. He was not happy. Live analysis on-site ➡️ https://t.co/EPSpwDuKhq pic.twitter.com/NNXZMH3Kmj — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 21, 2020

45th minute: Kyle Walker is clearly getting frustrated with Mike Dean about letting Spurs get away with time-wasting. ‘Ref, you’re letting them do whatever they want.’ He then counts as Spurs take a long time to collect the ball and then take a throw. ‘7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12… They don’t want to play football.’ Walker isn’t happy.

42nd minute: Man City want another penalty. Ferran Torres goes down, but there was no contact there. Jesus slams the loose ball wide. Man City are not happy, at all, as they complain in unison.

36th minute: Man City continue to dominate. They are incensed, once again, as Laporte catches Harry Kane who is clutching his ankle. That play falls into the ‘clever’ category from Kane. Not that Mourinho likes it when you call him clever. Gareth Bale, Joe Rodon and Ben Davies are warming up together in front of me on the sidelines. ‘The Three Welsh-eteers’ some might say…

29th minute: DRAMA! Aymeric Laporte thought he had equalized after Hugo Lloris initially saved a header, but VAR is used and Mike Dean is told to use the pitch-side monitor. He does, and sees that Gabriel Jesus handled just before Laporte slammed home. The correct decision, clearly, but that didn’t stop the Man City players let out blood-curdling screams as the replay was shown on the big screen here in the stadium.

NO GOAL! Gabriel Jesus penalized for handball just before Laporte slammed home. Mike Dean told to use the pitch-side monitor. He rules out the goal. The replay is then shown on the screen here and Man City's players go ballistic. Looked handball to me. #THFC 1-0 #MCFC #TOTMCI — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 21, 2020

26th minute: Bergwijn goes down in the box as Rodri arrives just as he’s about to shoot. No penalty. Man City then break with Kevin de Bruyne running at full speed while Mourinho claps incessantly on the sidelines for his team to track back. Bernardo Silva takes too long and Man City win a corner.

23rd minute: Son is in down the right, again, as one long pass catches Man City out. Cancelo is having a tough time at left back. Sergio Reguilon then screams like a baby goat as he wants the ball out left but it doesn’t come to him. Calm down, kid. I’ll see myself out…

20th minute: Things have calmed down, slightly, but Man City have had plenty of free kicks and corner. Kevin de Bruyne is running the show in midfield.

13th minute: Just as Dias is calling for them to push up, they are done over the top with a long ball. Bergwijn finds Son who finds Kane, but the latter is just a smidgen offside. The stadium PA operator briefly played Sandstorm by Darude in celebration. I’m talking about 2 seconds of it before the music is cut abruptly as if the villain has just walked into the party and every turned around to stare. Comical moment.

9th minute: Ruben Dias keeps yelling, ‘squeeze’ and ‘press high’ as he’s trying to get Man City up the pitch early. He’s so vocal and really trying to drag Man City back into this.

7th minute: Talk about unlucky. Gabriel Jesus goes on a mazy run, falls over, no foul is given. The ball breaks to Kevin de Bruyne, his shot is going in… but it hits Jesus who is on the floor. It was going in. The flag goes up as Jesus was in an offside position. Man City continue to dominate.

5th minute: GOALLL! Tottenham lead early and it is that man Heung-min Son. He runs onto a lovely ball from Tanguy Ndombele, Man City’s entire defensive unit is caught too high and Son sidesteps the onrushing Ederson and slots home. So easy for Spurs, after Man City had dominated early on too.

3rd minute: Man City’s bench is properly up for this one. The entire bench goes up after they don’t win a foul.

1st minute: Mourinho shouts “goooo!” when Man City play the ball across the defensive line. He wants Tottenham to press high.

Kick off! Touching tribute to Tottenham and England legendary goalkeeper Ray Clemence, who passed away at the age of 72 earlier this week. A poignant minute of applause observed by everyone inside the stadium. The applause ends on a whistle from the referee, as the chant of ‘Come on you Spurssssss!’ then rings out over the speakers. There are no fans here, obviously, but there is a real buzz ahead of this game.

Pre-game shenanigans: Welcome to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a slightly chilly evening here in north London!

The UK is a national lockdown, and that means everyone over here will be cosying up at home to watch a mouthwatering clash between Mourinho’s Tottenham and Guardiola’s Man City. All eyes are on Spurs and City, and keeping an eye on the warm up here, Gabriel Jesus smashed himself in the head with a back heel (it was funny because he laughed, eventually) and Raheem Sterling looked very relaxed as he warmed up with the other subs.

Tottenham’s club staff milling around the stadium are all feeling one thing ahead of this: confidence.

Here’s a look at the scene around this beauty of a stadium as Avicii blasts over the loud speakers. It’s almost time.

🔜😍🏟 All set here at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium! Tottenham v Man City should be a superb game. Live analysis and reaction right here ➡️ https://t.co/cIloPSzX62#THFC v #MCFC #TOTMCI pic.twitter.com/om62bP2472 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 21, 2020

👋 Hello from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium! I’ll have live analysis and reaction from what should be an epic Tottenham v Man City clash. #THFC v #MCFC is live at 12:30pm ET. Latest from north London ➡️ https://t.co/euNf8DK0W5 pic.twitter.com/IzE53FTWZB — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 21, 2020

Team news

Tottenham are looking pretty good on the injury front, although Matt Doherty will miss out due to testing positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland. Doherty will now self-isolate, while Erik Lamela is also due to miss out as he is close to a return from a foot injury. Japhet Tanganga remains out.

Man City has Sergio Aguero back on the bench after he’s been out for the past month with a hamstring injury. Raheem Sterling is on the bench after picking up a knock while on international duty, while Fernandinho is not available.

What they’re saying ahead of Tottenham – Manchester City

Jose Mourinho, via his Instagram account, is clearly happy about the international break: “Amazing week of football. Great emotions in the national team matches, superb friendlies and total safety. Covid test results after matches been played, randomers running on the pitch while team sessions are taking place and much more. After another training session with only six players, it is now time to take care of myself.”

Pep Guardiola on wanting the five substitute rule to return: “It is not about taking advantage, it is about protecting the players… I don’t understand what benefit three or five is. The show must go on, it is not to play games or to not play games or take advantage with one or the other one. It is too much. The previous season finished later. It was different. It was too much. It was exceptional. The situation today is exceptional and all the leagues around the world understand the situation. Except here.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester City (-125) are the favorites but Tottenham (+300) are worth a punt. The draw at +290 looks enticing.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Tottenham – Manchester City prediction

This will be a really tough one to call after so many players from both teams have just returned from the international break all over the world. I think that Man City have hit their stride in recent weeks and look much better defensively. With Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero back, that makes a big difference and Spurs will struggle to keep them quiet. Tottenham 1-3 Man City.

How to watch Tottenham – Manchester City stream and start time

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @JPW_NBCSports