Chelsea – Tottenham is always a huge clash but this battle between bitter London rivals on Saturday (start time, 11:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) sees two high-flying teams collide.

Jose Mourinho has Tottenham top of the Premier League table heading into this weekend as he heads back to Stamford Bridge as faces his former midfield star Frank Lampard, who is doing a very decent job at Chelsea.

The Blues have cruised into the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League and sit in third place in the table, two points behind Spurs. earlier this season Spurs beat Chelsea in the League cup on penalty kicks and Mourinho and Lampard had a little spat on the sidelines…

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea – Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

Team news

Chelsea will have Christian Pulisic back in contention after he missed the last four weeks with a hamstring injury. Kai Havertz is back fit after he previously tested positive for COVID-19, while Billy Gilmour is getting closer to full fitness a Lampard has a huge squad of talented players (especially attackers) to choose from with Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Giroud and Werner all impressing in recent weeks.

Tottenham will be without Toby Alderwiereld who was injured in the win against Man City last week, but he should return sooner than initially expected. He will be replaced be either Davinson Sanchez or Joe Rodon in the starting lineup.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea (+106) are the favorites but Tottenham (+245) are worth a punt considering their recent form. The draw at +245 looks enticing.

Chelsea – Tottenham prediction

The hosts have an advantage as they have two extra days of rest, but Spurs are top for a reason and will be full of confidence after beating Man City 2-0 last time out. I’m going to sit on the fence and call this one a draw. Both teams have so many great options going forward but are still a little suspect at the back. Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham.

How to watch Chelsea – Tottenham stream and start time

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

