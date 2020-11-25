Crystal Palace – Newcastle: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace – Newcastle: The Premier League weekend starts Friday when Steve Bruce leads Newcastle United into Selhurst Park for a matchup with Crystal Palace (start time 3pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Newcastle has lost back-to-back 2-0 matches to Chelsea and Southampton and will hope that inconsistent Palace doesn’t have its A-game.

The Eagles were shutout by Wolves and Burnley but walloped Leeds 4-1 in the middle of the losses.

Palace’s 13 points are two more than the 15th-place Magpies.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace – Newcastle.

Crystal Palace – Newcastle team news

Palace may get Luka Milivojevic and James Tomkins back, while Wilfried Zaha is not expected to be available again due to coronavirus isolation. Wayne Hennessey is out, while Connor Wickham is still awaiting a return.

Newcastle is still waiting on Dwight Gayle, Paul Dummett, and Martin Dubravka but Matt Ritchie and Callum Wilson can come back into the fold barring any setbacks. Ryan Fraser’s status is in question and so is Jamaal Lascelles.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The oddsmakers are giving Crystal Palace the home team bump, but that’s about all dividing these two. The Eagles are +125 to win compared to +215 for a draw and +235 for a Newcastle win.

Crystal Palace – Newcastle prediction

No Zaha is good news for a Newcastle side which would prefer it be the one racing behind the back line. Palace has a marked advantage in midfield, though Jonjo Shelvey could return to the fold and makes things more interesting for the visitors. Palace 1-1 Newcastle.

How to watch Crystal Palace – Newcastle stream and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Friday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

