Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players in the history of the game, has died in his homeland of Argentina.

Maradona, who just turned 60, had only recently left hospital after having successful surgery on his brain to remove a blood clot as he fell ill in October.

The man who led Argentina to glory in the 1986 World Cup is revered around the world for his incredible skill as a player. The reports from Argentina which broke the news about the death of Diego Maradona has caused shockwaves around the world.

Argentina will now observe three days of national mourning, while players across the globe will wear black armbands and pay their respects in the coming days.

Several reports state that the legendary player suffered a ‘cardiac arrest’ and died in his home in the San Andres neighborhood of Buenos Aires. The Argentine Football Federation and his agent and lawyer Matias Morla then confirmed the sad news.

Maradona was the manager of Gimnasia y Esgrima in the Argentine top-flight when he was taken ill in October and his doctors had said he needed rest and support to recover.

During his player career at club level he led Napoli to two Serie A titles after his surprise move from Barcelona, and was a star at his beloved Boca Juniors after making his name at Argentinos Juniors.

Alongside Pele, and current stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, it is clear that Maradona will go down as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, players in history.

Off the pitch Maradona had plenty of problems, including multiple health problems over the years, most recently in 2019 when he suffered with internal bleeding in his stomach.

He also passed out after watching an Argentina game at the 2018 World Cup and needed treatment, while he had several heart procedures and also checked in to rehab to deal with drug and alcohol addiction.

Diego Armando Maradona was an inspiration to anyone who loved the beautiful game and his status as a legend will remain intact forever.

