EPL betting odds for the Premier League Week 10 have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made up there.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is in full flow and the EPL betting odds all over the place with new signings galore, some teams having a fast start to the new season and injuries already having an impact early on.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the 10 games during Week 10 of the season, as Tottenham head to Chelsea, Brighton host Liverpool, while Arsenal v Wolves is a beauty to and Southampton v Manchester United will be fun.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 3-0 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Leicester 3-1 Fulham – (Monday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

West Ham 2-0 Aston Villa – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

West Brom 1-0 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Southampton 1-2 Man United – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Brighton 1-1 Liverpool – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Arsenal 1-2 Wolves – (Sunday, 2:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Crystal Palace 0-2 Newcastle – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Everton 2-3 Leeds – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – STREAM

EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Friday, November 27: (+125) Crystal Palace v. Newcastle (+230), Tie: +215

Saturday, November 28: (+425) Brighton v. Liverpool (-167) Tie: +300

Saturday, November 28: (-667) Man City v. Burnley (+1500), Tie: +650

Saturday, November 28: (-103) Everton v. Leeds (+255), Tie: +260

Saturday, November 28: (+155) West Brom v. Sheffield United (+180), Tie: +215

Sunday, November 29: (+280) Southampton v. Man United (-106), Tie: +245

Sunday, November 29: (+106) Chelsea v. Tottenham (+245), Tie: +245

Sunday, November 29: (+105) Arsenal v. Wolves (+270), Tie: +225

Monday, November 30: (-200) Leicester City v. Fulham (+500), Tie: +200

Monday, November 30: (+130) West Ham v. Aston Villa (+190), Tie: +255

