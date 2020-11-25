EPL betting odds for the Premier League Week 10 have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made up there.
Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is in full flow and the EPL betting odds all over the place with new signings galore, some teams having a fast start to the new season and injuries already having an impact early on.
The Premier League score predictions below encompass the 10 games during Week 10 of the season, as Tottenham head to Chelsea, Brighton host Liverpool, while Arsenal v Wolves is a beauty to and Southampton v Manchester United will be fun.
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.
While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.
PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Man City 3-0 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM
Leicester 3-1 Fulham – (Monday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM
West Ham 2-0 Aston Villa – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
West Brom 1-0 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM
Southampton 1-2 Man United – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM
Brighton 1-1 Liverpool – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
Arsenal 1-2 Wolves – (Sunday, 2:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM
Crystal Palace 0-2 Newcastle – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM
Everton 2-3 Leeds – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – STREAM
EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet
Friday, November 27: (+125) Crystal Palace v. Newcastle (+230), Tie: +215
Saturday, November 28: (+425) Brighton v. Liverpool (-167) Tie: +300
Saturday, November 28: (-667) Man City v. Burnley (+1500), Tie: +650
Saturday, November 28: (-103) Everton v. Leeds (+255), Tie: +260
Saturday, November 28: (+155) West Brom v. Sheffield United (+180), Tie: +215
Sunday, November 29: (+280) Southampton v. Man United (-106), Tie: +245
Sunday, November 29: (+106) Chelsea v. Tottenham (+245), Tie: +245
Sunday, November 29: (+105) Arsenal v. Wolves (+270), Tie: +225
Monday, November 30: (-200) Leicester City v. Fulham (+500), Tie: +200
Monday, November 30: (+130) West Ham v. Aston Villa (+190), Tie: +255