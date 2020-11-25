Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The FIFA awards ceremony is coming up on December 17 and the nominees for the best players and coaches have been announced.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Premier League stars dominate the lists as Kevin de Bruyne, Sadio Mane, Thiago Alcantara, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are all included in the 11-man shortlist. Neymar, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are all included too. One glaring omission appears to be Joshua Kimmich, as his Bayern Munich teammate Robert Lewandowski makes the cut.

The women’s award sees no USWNT players included, with Chelsea’s Pernille Harder, Ji So-yun and Sam Kerr all dominated. Man City’s Lucy Bronze is among the favorites, while Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema is nominated as five of the 11 nominees play in the Women’s Super League in England.

In terms of the coaching awards, five have been nominated as the top coach in both the men’s and women’s game, and seeing Leeds United’s Marcelo Bielsa nominated has caused a stir. Leeds were finally promoted back to the Premier League under Bielsa, but does that mean he’s one of the best five coaches on the planet? Jurgen Klopp, Hansi Flick, Julen Lopetegui and Zinedine Zidane were the other nominees.

Public voting takes place via FIFA.com, as votes can be cast until 9 December.

Below is a list of the nominees for the FIFA awards men’s and women’s player, goalkeeper and coach of the year.

The Best FIFA Women’s Player:

Lucy Bronze (England / Olympique Lyonnais / Manchester City WFC)

Delphine Cascarino (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway / FC Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Denmark / VfL Wolfsburg / Chelsea FC Women)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Ji So-yun (Korea Republic / Chelsea FC Women)

Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea FC Women)

Saki Kumagai (Japan / Olympique Lyonnais)

Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany / Olympique Lyonnais)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal WFC)

Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

The Best FIFA Men’s Player:

Thiago Alcantara (Spain / FC Bayern München / Liverpool FC)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus FC)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern Munchen)

Sadio Mane (Senegal / Liverpool FC)

Kylian Mbappe (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona)

Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)

Sergio Ramos (Spain / Real Madrid CF)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC )

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands / Liverpool FC)

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper:

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea FC Women)

Sarah Bouhaddi (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain)

Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden / VfL Wolfsburg / Atletico de Madrid Femenino)

Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)

Ellie Roebuck (England / Manchester City WFC)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper:

Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool FC)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium / Real Madrid CF)

Keylor Navas (Costa Rica / Paris Saint-Germain)

Manuel Neuer (Germany / FC Bayern Munchen)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia / Atlético de Madrid)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Germany / FC Barcelona)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach:

Lluis Cortes (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Rita Guarino (Italy / Juventus Women)

Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women)

Stephan Lerch (Germany / VfL Wolfsburg)

Hege Riise (Norway / LSK Kvinner)

Jean-Luc Vasseur (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch national team)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach:

Marcelo Bielsa (Argentina / Leeds United FC)

Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany / FC Bayern Munchen)

Jurgen Klopp (Germany / Liverpool FC)

Julen Lopetegui (Spain / Sevilla FC)

Zinedine Zidane (France / Real Madrid CF)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports