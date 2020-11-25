Guardiola on Man City scoring struggles, greatness of Maradona

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The quality of Manchester City’s performances are not a concern for Pep Guardiola right now, the boss said after a 1-0 win over Olympiacos on Wednesday in Greece.

The goals will come, Guardiola said, if the club continues to attack like it has in recent weeks.

City’s lone Wednesday goal came through in-form Phil Foden, giving the club 25 goals through 14 matches in all competitions this season.

That’s good for a lot of teams, but this is a City who has known for scoring goals at a near-historic clip. Through 14 matches last season, City had 45.

“We played really, really well in all departments,” Guardiola said after the win in Piraeus. “We are in the next round and can focus on other competitions. We would love to score more but it will come and one day we will break everything.”

City’s five-point lead on the group means it would need to lose to Porto and Marseille and have the former beat Olympiacos to miss out on the top spot in Group C and the corresponding seeded spot in the Round of 16.

Guardiola also took a moment to memorialize Diego Maradona, the Argentine great who passed away Wednesday at the age of 60.

The Man City boss entered Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy in 1984 at age 13, the same year Maradona concluded his two-season stint with Barca. Maradona scored 38 times in 58 appearances for the Blaugranas.

“I think there was a banner in Argentina a few years ago that said, ‘It doesn’t matter what you have done with your life, it matters what you have done with our lives,'” Guardiola said, via The Athletic’s Sam Lee.

