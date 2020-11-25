Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players in the history of the game, has died at the age of 60.

The world legend is often overused but Diego Armando Maradona was a true legend of the game.

Tributes have poured in from across the soccer world as the inspirational Argentine legend will be sadly missed.

The man who led Argentina to glory in the 1986 World Cup is revered around the world for his incredible skill as a player as he inspired generations of players.

Maradona, who just turned 60, had only recently left hospital after having successful surgery on his brain to remove a blood clot as he fell ill in October.

The reports from Argentina which broke the news that Diego Maradona had passed away caused shockwaves around the world. Several of those reports state that the legendary player suffered a ‘cardiac arrest’ and died in his home in the San Andres neighborhood of Buenos Aires.

The soccer world has reacted to Maradona’s passing by praising his greatness, his skill and his desire on the pitch.

Pele, who is widely regarded as the best player in history alongside Maradona, had this to say.

“What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in heaven.”

Lionel Messi, who for many has emulated or even surpassed the greatness of his compatriot summed it up best.

“He leaves us but he isn’t going anywhere, because Diego is eternal,” Messi said.

Former clubs, national teams, legendary players and many, many others have paid their own special tributes to Maradona and this will no doubt continue for days, weeks and months as three days of national mourning have been applied in Argentina.

Maradona will also be remembered as one of the greatest players the world has ever seen. Here’s how the soccer world reacted to the passing of a legend of the game. Diego Armando Maradona.

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020

Always in our hearts 💙 Ciao, Diego pic.twitter.com/I2gTWqdtdB — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) November 25, 2020

Privileged to have met him. Very sad news. RIP Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/x2LcIeQPqr — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 25, 2020

Thank you for everything, Diego pic.twitter.com/bJ9l3ixY7A — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2020

Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

Hasta siempre, Diego. Serás #Eterno en cada corazón del planeta fútbol. pic.twitter.com/jcsGP3GlNI — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) November 25, 2020

Thank dear Dieguito for your friendship, for your footbal, sublime, without comparison. Simply, the best football player in the history of football. So many enjoyable moments together. Impossible to say which one was the best. RIP my dear friend. https://t.co/1xshiEZQVh — osvaldo ardiles (@osvaldooardiles) November 25, 2020

Unforgettable. Farewell, Diego. A legend of our game. pic.twitter.com/iIXGLEf7B1 — England (@England) November 25, 2020

