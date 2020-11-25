Reports: Juventus targeting teenage FC Dallas defender Reynolds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest MLS youngster to make a move abroad could be coming from FC Dallas.

That may feel evergreen given the Texas club’s prolific academy, which has produced Boavista’s Reggie Cannon, Bayern Munich’s Chris Richards, and Schalke’s Weston McKennie.

The last name on that list is on loan at Juventus, and The Old Lady has been using the 22-year-old midfielder quite a bit and has the option to buy him after the season.

He could meet a fellow Texan on the books, as multiple report claims that Juve is readying a bid in the neighborhood of $6-7 million for defender Bryan Reynolds.

The 19-year-old has slotted in at right back following Cannon’s transfer to Portugal, registering four assists in 14 matches this season to give him 30 senior appearances at his tender age.

Reynolds is fourth in tackles and crosses for Dallas this season, fifth in key passes. He turns 20 in June and has plenty of U.S. youth national team experience.

Maybe it’s simply Christian Pulisic, McKennie, Tyler Adams, and the like opening the eyes of Europe to quality development being done in the rich academies of the U.S., but we’re not complaining when headlines like this keep popping up.

