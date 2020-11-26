Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tributes have poured in from across the world after Diego Maradona died at the age of 60.

A legend of the game, Maradona’s passing has been met with huge sadness across the world but many have also been remembering all of the incredible moments one of the greatest players in history delivered.

Diego Armando Maradona reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest in his home in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Wednesday, as three days of national mourning have been declared in his homeland. His body has been placed in the presidential palace in Buenos Aires and over one million are expected to pay tributes to Argentina’s favorite son as lines to get into the building snaked across the center of the Argentine capital.

The biggest names from across the soccer world have paid tribute to Maradona, as his former club Napoli have suggested they will rename their stadium in his honor. Lionel Messi said that Maradona is ‘eternal’ while Pele has stated that he looks forward playing with him ‘in the sky’ in the future.

Boca Juniors, Maradona’s boyhood club who he played for across two spells, turned all of the lights off in their La Bombonera stadium except for one light which shined brightly from Maradona’s box on the halfway line.

The loss of Maradona has swept sadness across the soccer world, and below is a look at the scenes and tributes from around the world.

Fans of Diego Maradona gathered in central Buenos Aires to pay their last respects to their football hero. Read more here: https://t.co/pZeR0vCylw pic.twitter.com/4uO0G8SEKu — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 26, 2020

Wow, incredible photos. Boca Juniors turned off all the lights and illuminated Diego Maradona's box at their iconic stadium in tribute to the great man. 🔵🟡 [Via – @cabjedits] pic.twitter.com/HfnShXKjZx — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) November 26, 2020

Diego Maradona led Napoli to their only two Serie A titles and will forever be beloved by the city. Fans have gathered in Naples to mourn 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QYk8wxMSJk — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 25, 2020

Fans in Argentina pay their last respects to soccer legend Maradona at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires, where his body will lie in state for three days. https://t.co/NzpFlXt6x3 pic.twitter.com/3jWwBi2BI3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 26, 2020

♾ A legend never dies… ✨pic.twitter.com/CrYxpHnXvA — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) November 25, 2020

Argentina mourns Diego Maradona with a wake at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires https://t.co/yWLxtjD1UR — Reuters (@Reuters) November 26, 2020

