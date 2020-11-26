Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Europa League group stage action hits the 2020-21 season and ProSoccerTalk is here with predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s *other* continental tournament.

We’ve got odds for the Matchday 4 affairs, plus Arsenal and Tottenham lowering their odds as PointsBet co-favorites to win the UEL.

Below is a look at predictions, the odds for the games in Week 4, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

How to watch, stream Europa League

Dates: October 22 – December 10 (Group stage)

Location: Home stadiums across Europe

How to watch: CBS Sports

Europa League schedule, predictions

Group A – November 26

CSKA Sofia v Young Boys– 12:55 pm ET

CFR Cluj v Roma — 3 pm ET

Group B – November 26

Molde v Arsenal — 12:55 pm ET

Dundalk v Rapid Vienna — 3 pm ET

Group C – November 26

Bayer Leverkusen v Hapoel Be’er Sheva – 3 pm ET

Nice v Slavia Prague – 3 pm ET

Group D – November 26

Standard Liege v Lech Poznan – 3 pm ET

Rangers v Benfica – 3 pm ET

Group E – November 26

Granada v Omonia – 3 pm ET

PSV Eindhoven v PAOK – 3 pm ET

Group F – November 26

Napoli v Rijeka – 3 pm ET

AZ Alkmaar v Real Sociedad – 3 pm ET

Group G – November 26

Braga v Leicester City — 12:55 pm ET

AEK Athens v Zorya Luhansk– 12:55 pm ET

Group H – November 26

Sparta Prague v Celtic — 12:55 pm ET

Lille v AC Milan — 12:55 pm ET

Group I – November 26

Qarabag v Sivasspor — 12:55 pm ET

Maccabi Tel Aviv v Villarreal — 12:55 pm ET

Group J – November 26

LASK Linz v Royal Antwerp — 12:55 pm ET

Tottenham Hotspur v Ludogorets Razgrad — 3 pm ET

Group K – November 26

CSKA Moscow v Feyenoord — 12:55 pm ET

Wolfsberger v Dinamo Zagreb — 12:55 pm ET

Group L – November 26

Slovan Liberec v Hoffenheim — 12:55 pm ET

Gent v Red Star Belgrade — 12:55 pm ET

Select Europa League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Braga (+220) v Leicester City (+115) | Draw (+260)

Molde (+340) v Arsenal (-135) | Draw (+290)

Lille (+140) v AC Milan (+200) | Draw (+225)

Sparta Prague (+145) v Celtic (+180) | Draw (+245)

Napoli (-900) v Rijeka (+2200) | Draw (+800)

Rangers (+110) v Benfica (+240) | Draw (+245)

AZ Alkmaar (+280) v Real Sociedad (-110) | Draw (+275)

Nice (+170) v Slavia Prague (+155) | Draw (+245)

Tottenham (-1250) v Ludogorets Razgrad (+2800) | Draw (+1000)

Outright winner

Tottenham Hotspur (+600)

Arsenal (+600)

AC Milan (+1000)

Leicester City (+1000)

Napoli (+1400)

Bayer Leverkusen (+1600)

Villarreal (+1600)

AS Roma (+1800)

Benfica (+2000)

Real Sociedad (+2500)

Hoffenheim (+2800)

Granada (+3300)

Lille (+3300)

Rangers (+3500)

Braga (+5500)

Feyenoord (+7000)

Nice (+8000)

PSV Eindhoven (+8000)

CSKA Moscow (+8000)

Celtic (+10000)

AEK Athens (+12500)

>>> (All further underdogs)

Follow @NicholasMendola