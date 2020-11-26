The UEFA Europa League group stage action hits the 2020-21 season and ProSoccerTalk is here with predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s *other* continental tournament.
[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]
We’ve got odds for the Matchday 4 affairs, plus Arsenal and Tottenham lowering their odds as PointsBet co-favorites to win the UEL.
Below is a look at predictions, the odds for the games in Week 4, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.
How to watch, stream Europa League
Dates: October 22 – December 10 (Group stage)
Location: Home stadiums across Europe
How to watch: CBS Sports
Europa League schedule, predictions
Group A – November 26
CSKA Sofia v Young Boys– 12:55 pm ET
CFR Cluj v Roma — 3 pm ET
Group B – November 26
Molde v Arsenal — 12:55 pm ET
Dundalk v Rapid Vienna — 3 pm ET
Group C – November 26
Bayer Leverkusen v Hapoel Be’er Sheva – 3 pm ET
Nice v Slavia Prague – 3 pm ET
Group D – November 26
Standard Liege v Lech Poznan – 3 pm ET
Rangers v Benfica – 3 pm ET
Group E – November 26
Granada v Omonia – 3 pm ET
PSV Eindhoven v PAOK – 3 pm ET
Group F – November 26
Napoli v Rijeka – 3 pm ET
AZ Alkmaar v Real Sociedad – 3 pm ET
Group G – November 26
Braga v Leicester City — 12:55 pm ET
AEK Athens v Zorya Luhansk– 12:55 pm ET
Group H – November 26
Sparta Prague v Celtic — 12:55 pm ET
Lille v AC Milan — 12:55 pm ET
Group I – November 26
Qarabag v Sivasspor — 12:55 pm ET
Maccabi Tel Aviv v Villarreal — 12:55 pm ET
Group J – November 26
LASK Linz v Royal Antwerp — 12:55 pm ET
Tottenham Hotspur v Ludogorets Razgrad — 3 pm ET
Group K – November 26
CSKA Moscow v Feyenoord — 12:55 pm ET
Wolfsberger v Dinamo Zagreb — 12:55 pm ET
Group L – November 26
Slovan Liberec v Hoffenheim — 12:55 pm ET
Gent v Red Star Belgrade — 12:55 pm ET
Select Europa League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet
Braga (+220) v Leicester City (+115) | Draw (+260)
Molde (+340) v Arsenal (-135) | Draw (+290)
Lille (+140) v AC Milan (+200) | Draw (+225)
Sparta Prague (+145) v Celtic (+180) | Draw (+245)
Napoli (-900) v Rijeka (+2200) | Draw (+800)
Rangers (+110) v Benfica (+240) | Draw (+245)
AZ Alkmaar (+280) v Real Sociedad (-110) | Draw (+275)
Nice (+170) v Slavia Prague (+155) | Draw (+245)
Tottenham (-1250) v Ludogorets Razgrad (+2800) | Draw (+1000)
Outright winner
Tottenham Hotspur (+600)
Arsenal (+600)
AC Milan (+1000)
Leicester City (+1000)
Napoli (+1400)
Bayer Leverkusen (+1600)
Villarreal (+1600)
AS Roma (+1800)
Benfica (+2000)
Real Sociedad (+2500)
Hoffenheim (+2800)
Granada (+3300)
Lille (+3300)
Rangers (+3500)
Braga (+5500)
Feyenoord (+7000)
Nice (+8000)
PSV Eindhoven (+8000)
CSKA Moscow (+8000)
Celtic (+10000)
AEK Athens (+12500)
>>> (All further underdogs)