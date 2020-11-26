Manchester City – Burnley looks like being a one-sided clash on Saturday (start time 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Pep Guardiola’s side have fared well at home against Sean Dyche’s Clarets in the past.

Guardiola’s Man City side are struggling to score goals (I know, we’re all shocked) but they have reached the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League despite their slow start to the season in the Premier League. Burnley got their first win of the season on the board last time out as both teams are aiming to kick on ahead of the festive season.

Surely Man City, with Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho back in the lineup, can grab a comfortable win against Burnley? The Clarets will be missing plenty of key men, including goalkeeper Nick Pope, through injury.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of City against Burnley.

Team news

Man City have Aguero, Benjamin and Fernandinho back from injury after they came off the bench in the win away at Olympiacos on Wednesday. Nathan Ake is their only absentee with a hamstring injury.

Burnley duo Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra had the option year on their contracts excercised during the week as they will remain at Turf Moor for another season. Nick Pope, Robbie Brady, Dale Stephens and Jack Cork will all be missing through injury as Burnley’s early-season fitness woes continue.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Man City (-667) are heavy, heavy favorites against a banged-up and low on confidence Burnley side (+1500) who are huge underdogs, but will no doubt keep it tight and look to cause problems from set pieces. The draw is a big price at +650 and punters looking for value will hit that.

Prediction

I see a reaction from Man City after their loss at Tottenham last week. Guardiola’s side keep creating chances, which is a good thing, and sooner rather than later they will click back into gear and start scoring goals galore. Usually that is against Burnley at home, who may be dreading this game this weekend. Manchester City 3-0 Burnley.

How to watch Manchester City – Burnley stream and start time

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

