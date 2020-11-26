Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League fans in the USA, Happy Thanksgiving!

Spending time with loved ones, eating huge amounts of food and watching both types of football (we’ll allow it) is the way to go.

And this year the Premier League in the USA folks have celebrated by thanking you, the fans, across America.

To give thanks to the fanbase who spends the early hours of their weekend mornings cheering on their favorite PL clubs, the league surprised 1,000 fans with two treats: a traditional, American pumpkin pie to eat on the holiday, and two savory English pies to enjoy during the matches across the NBC Sports platforms this weekend.

Fans of each of the 20 clubs were nominated by supporters groups across the country or selected in random giveaways on the league’s American social media accounts, PLinUSA.

We only have pies for you 👀#MyPLThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/IkpDypWTBQ — Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) November 25, 2020

To get into the spirit of things, we thought we would put together a Premier League Thanksgiving XI and have a bit of fun.

Happy Thanksgiv-Ings (…I’ve started already!) to you all.

Below is a Thanksgiving XI made out of current Premier League players.

Formation (4-4-2) – Manager: Frank Yam-pard

—— Zack Stuffing —–

— Turkey Lamptey — Thiago Silva-ware — Dan Burn-ed turkey — Matty Mash —

– Mason Green-beans – Donny van de Beak – Gravy Propper – Christian Pielisic –

— Tammy Abra-ham — Nicolas Salt and Pepe —

