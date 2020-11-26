Southampton – Manchester United is an intriguing clash on Sunday (start time 9am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as usual roles have been reversed early in the season for these two teams.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has Southampton in fifth place and on a seven-game unbeaten run heading into this weekend, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United sit in midtable and have been so inconsistent so far.

Can Saints cause another shock early in the season? Or will the Red Devils prove they are well and truly back on track?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Saints v. Man United.

Team news

Southampton have one big injury absentee and that is Danny Ings. Their star striker underwent minor knee surgery in recent weeks and is schedule to be back by mid-December. Nathan Redmond is also expected to be out for the Saints, while Mohammed Salisu is continuing to work his way back to full fitness.

Manchester United have concerns over Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof who were both subbed off during their win over Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday. Luke Shaw remains out, while Paul Pogba is also a doubt after injuring his ankle.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Southampton (+280) are worth a punt but are the underdogs, while Manchester United (-106) have been a little too inconsistent to bet big money on. The draw at +245 looks very enticing.

Prediction

These two teams drew on both occasions they met each other last season and Saints’ high-press works well against United’s counter-attacking style. Given the form both teams are in, you could argue Southampton are the favorites. I’m going for another draw. Southampton 1-1 Manchester United.

How to watch Southampton – Manchester United stream and start time

Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

