Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 9 in the Premier League.

[ MORE: How to watch PLTV on Peacock ]

Prior to every matchweek of the 2020-21 season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Thomas Partey (thigh), Bukayo Saka (thigh), David Luiz (undisclosed), Willian (calf), Mohamed Elneny (COVID-19), Sead Kolasinac (COVID-19) | OUT: Nicolas Pepe (suspension), Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Pablo Mari (ankle), Calum Chambers (knee)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Bertrand Traore (knock), Tom Heaton (knee), Kourtney Hause (groin) Keinan Davis (undisclosed) | OUT: Ross Barkley (thigh), Wesley (knee), Frederic Guilbert (chest), Bjorn Engels (thigh)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (suspension), Adam Lallana (going), Solly March (ankle), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Christian Walton (ankle), Alexis McAllister (COVID-19) | OUT: Lewis Dunk (suspension), Florin Andone (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Nick Pope (head), Robbie Brady (groin), Dale Stephens (thigh) | OUT: Jack Cork (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

None

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Wilfried Zaha (isolation), James Tomkins (thigh), Luka Milivojevic (isolation) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (knee), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

OUT: Lucas Digne (ankle), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Seamus Coleman (thigh)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Kenny Tete (calf), Terrence Kongolo (foot), Joshua Onomah (undisclosed)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Diego Llorente (groin), Jamie Shackleton (undisclosed), Pablo Hernandez (undisclosed) | OUT: Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ricardo Pereira (knee), Timothy Castagne (thigh) | OUT: Caglar Soyuncu (adductor), Wilfred Ndidi (groin), Daniel Amartey (thigh)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Henderson (thigh), Thiago Alcantara (knee), Naby Keita (thigh) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (calf), Joe Gomez (knee), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Xherdan Shaqiri (undisclosed)

Manchester City injuries

None

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Paul Pogba (ankle), Marcus Rashford (shoulder), Jesse Lingard (undisclosed), Victor Lindelof (back), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (ankle), Scott McTominay (undisclosed), Eric Bailly (undisclosed) | OUT: Phil Jones (knee), Luke Shaw (thigh)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Ryan Fraser (thigh), Dwight Gayle (knee) | OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (calf), Martin Dubravka (calf), Paul Dummett (thigh), Andy Carroll (calf)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Enda Stevens (knee), Ethan Ampadu (knock) | OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Redmond (thigh), Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed), William Smallbone (thigh) | OUT: Danny Ings (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Giovani Lo Celso (knock), Hugo Lloris (knock), Steven Bergwijn (undisclosed), Erik Lamela (calf) | OUT: Toby Aldeweireld (groin)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sam Field (knee), Jake Livermore (isolation), Kieran Gibbs (isolation)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Michail Antonio (thigh), Andriy Yarmolenko (COVID-19)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Conor Coady (isolation), Romain Saiss (COVID-19) | OUT: Jonny (knee)

