Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 9 in the Premier League.
Prior to every matchweek of the 2020-21 season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Thomas Partey (thigh), Bukayo Saka (thigh), David Luiz (undisclosed), Willian (calf), Mohamed Elneny (COVID-19), Sead Kolasinac (COVID-19) | OUT: Nicolas Pepe (suspension), Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Pablo Mari (ankle), Calum Chambers (knee)
Aston Villa injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Bertrand Traore (knock), Tom Heaton (knee), Kourtney Hause (groin) Keinan Davis (undisclosed) | OUT: Ross Barkley (thigh), Wesley (knee), Frederic Guilbert (chest), Bjorn Engels (thigh)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (suspension), Adam Lallana (going), Solly March (ankle), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Christian Walton (ankle), Alexis McAllister (COVID-19) | OUT: Lewis Dunk (suspension), Florin Andone (knee)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Nick Pope (head), Robbie Brady (groin), Dale Stephens (thigh) | OUT: Jack Cork (ankle)
Chelsea injuries
None
Crystal Palace injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Wilfried Zaha (isolation), James Tomkins (thigh), Luka Milivojevic (isolation) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (knee), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)
Everton injuries
OUT: Lucas Digne (ankle), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Seamus Coleman (thigh)
Fulham injuries
OUT: Kenny Tete (calf), Terrence Kongolo (foot), Joshua Onomah (undisclosed)
Leeds United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Diego Llorente (groin), Jamie Shackleton (undisclosed), Pablo Hernandez (undisclosed) | OUT: Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin)
Leicester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ricardo Pereira (knee), Timothy Castagne (thigh) | OUT: Caglar Soyuncu (adductor), Wilfred Ndidi (groin), Daniel Amartey (thigh)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Henderson (thigh), Thiago Alcantara (knee), Naby Keita (thigh) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (calf), Joe Gomez (knee), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Xherdan Shaqiri (undisclosed)
Manchester City injuries
None
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Paul Pogba (ankle), Marcus Rashford (shoulder), Jesse Lingard (undisclosed), Victor Lindelof (back), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (ankle), Scott McTominay (undisclosed), Eric Bailly (undisclosed) | OUT: Phil Jones (knee), Luke Shaw (thigh)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Ryan Fraser (thigh), Dwight Gayle (knee) | OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (calf), Martin Dubravka (calf), Paul Dummett (thigh), Andy Carroll (calf)
Sheffield United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Enda Stevens (knee), Ethan Ampadu (knock) | OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee)
Southampton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Redmond (thigh), Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed), William Smallbone (thigh) | OUT: Danny Ings (knee)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Giovani Lo Celso (knock), Hugo Lloris (knock), Steven Bergwijn (undisclosed), Erik Lamela (calf) | OUT: Toby Aldeweireld (groin)
West Bromwich Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Sam Field (knee), Jake Livermore (isolation), Kieran Gibbs (isolation)
West Ham United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Michail Antonio (thigh), Andriy Yarmolenko (COVID-19)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Conor Coady (isolation), Romain Saiss (COVID-19) | OUT: Jonny (knee)