West Brom – Sheffield United: How to watch, start time, team news, odds

West Brom – Sheffield United is a bottom-of-the-barrel battle featuring two incredibly desperate sides presently sitting 19th and 20th in the Premier League table, respectively, at The Hawthrons on Saturday (Watch live at 2:15 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Between them, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United have won a grand total of zero PL games this season. They are the only sides without a win nearly three months into the campaign. The Baggies and Blades have combined to score 10 goals in 17 games between them, while 14 Premier League sides have scored 10 goals all by themselves this season.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of West Brom – Sheffield United this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: West Brom – Sheffield United: (INJURY REPORT)

West Brom: QUESTIONABLE: Sam Field (knee), Jake Livermore (isolation), Kieran Gibbs (isolation)

Sheffield United: QUESTIONABLE: Enda Stevens (knee), Ethan Ampadu (knock) | OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee)

What they’re saying

Slaven Bilic, on wanting a win: “We are hungry enough, I’m sure they are the same, it’ll be a very interesting and big game. Although it’s still early days it’s a big game for both teams. For them it’s a second season and that syndrome, it’s only human you drop a little bit or you are not so crazy or enthusiastic. For us we are newcomers and trying to find our way and position in every game. It’s a bit of unluckiness, late goals, decisions. It’s the whole package. It’s a little bit of everything.”

Chris Wilder, on a relegation battle: “Cards on the table, before a ball had even been kicked, would we have taken 17th (position at the end of the season)? We set targets last year, yes, but realistically we are in a dog fight and we probably should be in a dog fight when you consider the big picture. To be honest, there’s 10 clubs in this division who would take 17thy place right now and move on to the next season. A lot of owners and managers might not admit it publicly, because they think it sends out the wrong message, although I know mine wouldn’t hide from it because they are realistic and sensible people.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Brom (+160) | Sheffield United (+180) | Draw (+210)

Prediction

While they have struggled mightily to score goals (their four from nine games ranks worst in the PL), Sheffield United haven’t been a total lost cause defensively (12 goals conceded, which puts them middle of the pack). At some point, they seem likeliest to break free of their early-season struggles and pick up the pace. There might be no better time to kickstart such a run than Saturday. West Brom 1-3 Sheffield United.

How to watch West Brom – Sheffield United: stream and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET pm ET Saturday

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

