Brighton – Liverpool: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Brighton – Liverpool: Saturday’s Liverpool match kicks off Brighton bright and early with a visit to Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium, much to the chagrin of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp (start time 7:30am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Klopp is furious that the Premier League gave his side the early game days after Liverpool faced Champions League opposition at Anfield.

The Reds have the joint-most points in the Premier League despite a series of injuries to star players, their 20 points good for an 11-point cushion on the host Seagulls.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton – Liverpool.

Brighton – Liverpool team news

Brighton won’t have dangerous fullback Tariq Lamptey after his sending-off against Aston Villa, while Florin Andone and Alexis Mac Allister are out. Adam Lallana and Leandro Trossard are fit for the bench but Davy Propper, Jose Izquierdo, and Christian Walton are out.

Jordan Henderson is back on the bench as Liverpool continues to deal with injury problems. The Reds are without Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk for the long-term, and both Thiago Alcantara and Trent Alexander-Arnold won’t be available Saturday. Those stars are joined by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Xherdan Shaqiri in the treatment room. Woof.

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴 The Reds to take on @OfficialBHAFC 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 28, 2020

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool are heavy favorites to win at -167, while Brighton getting a share of the points is +300. A Seagulls win bags +425 for the bettor.

Brighton – Liverpool prediction

Surely the Reds can’t look as rough as they did against Atalanta, failing to get a shot on goal as they did on Wednesday. Brighton, as Jurgen Klopp pointed out, will make you run. The Seagulls feel a good bet to get a point out of the Reds’ trip south, and let’s be real: Klopp has greased those weels. Brighton 1-1 Liverpool.

Kickoff: 7:30am ET Satuday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium