The Bundesliga set the table for its weekend with a Friday thriller between Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen which saw eight goals, a sending-off, and USMNT defender John Brooks scoring in both goals.

Would Saturday deliver more fun? Oh yes, to the tune of every team scoring at least once to total 23 goals across six contests.

Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Koln

Koln took an improbable three points from the Westfalenstadion, leaping out of the bottom three and dropping BVB four back of the top.

Ellyes Skhiri scored early in each half to give the visitors a lead on a day Erling Haaland just didn’t have it.

American teen Giovanni Reyna subbed into the game in the 67th minute and was a huge part of BVB’s goal, forcing a turnover deep in Koln’s end and getting the ball back to feed Thorgan Hazard’s goal (video embedded above headline).

The 18-year-old Reyna completed all 14 of his passes, two of them key passes, but BVB’s loss takes away a lot of shine from his fine 23 minutes at home. He now has five Bundesliga assists on the season and eight in his senior career.

Stuttgart 1-3 Bayern Munich

At some point, we should talk about the job American boss Pellegrino Matarazzo is leading Stuttgart’s promotion campaign into the top half.

Matarazzo’s men out-attempted the reigning champions 15-14, took the lead through Tanguy Coulibaly, and had it level at the break.

But Robert Lewandowski scored because of course he did and Kingsley Coman had a goal and an assist as Bayern rallied for a 3-1 win, shaking off the weary legs from a midweek Champions League tie and keeping their spot atop the table.

Lewandowski has now scored 12 Bundesliga goals in 7.5 matches this season 🤯 His latest one was a beaut 👌 pic.twitter.com/4TDyWz78Sg — ESPN (@espn) November 28, 2020

RB Leipzig 2-1 Arminia Bielefeld

Leipzig is back in second, two points above BVB and two below Bayern, after a tricky win over the new boys.

Angelino starred again, scoring the 29th-minute opener before Christopher Nkunku made it 2-0.

Alexander Sorloth looked set to salt away the three points but was denied from the spot, and Fabian Klos’ 75th-minute goal set up a tense final quarter-hour but Leipzig held on for all of the points.

Elsewhere

Union Berlin 3-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

Augsburg 1-1 Freiburg

Borussia Monchengladbach 4-1 Schalke

Wolfsburg 5-3 Werder Bremen — Friday

Bayer Leverkusen v Hertha Berlin — 9:30 am ET Sunday

Mainz v Hoffenheim — Noon ET Sunday

