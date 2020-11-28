Everton – Leeds: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

Everton – Leeds will see two sides eager to continue last weekend’s rebound after suffering through a run of poor Premier League results in recent weeks, when the Toffees and Whites meet at Goodison Park on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET, on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Carlo Ancelotti’s side narrowly outlasted Fulham for a 3-2 victory after going winless in their previous four games and losing three straight, but the good news ended there for the week. It was revealed on Thursday that star left back Lucas Digne suffered an ankle injury in training and is set to miss up to two months after he undergoes surgery in the coming days. Digne had been in fantastic form to start the season as he racked up four assists in eight appearances, including three to Premier League Golden Boot leader Dominic Calvert-Lewin (10 goals).

As for Leeds, it was only a draw against 10-man Arsenal, but after losing two in a row and three of their previous four games, Marcelo Bielsa knows just how critical it was to secure a positive result of any kind and halt the downward slide.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Everton – Leeds this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Everton – Leeds: (INJURY REPORT)

Everton: OUT: Lucas Digne (ankle), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Seamus Coleman (thigh)

Leeds: QUESTIONABLE: Diego Llorente (groin), Jamie Shackleton (undisclosed), Pablo Hernandez (undisclosed) | OUT: Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin)

🔵 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔵 Our starting XI to face Leeds United… #EVELEE pic.twitter.com/0VC5kzLGRT — Everton (@Everton) November 28, 2020

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Everton (+100) | Leeds (+250) | Draw (+260)

Prediction

Calvert-Lewin has thrived on wide service this season — from Digne and others, of course — so it’s a bit worrying that one of the Premier League’s best crossers is set to disappear from the lineup for an extended period of time. There will likely be some early struggles as Everton adjust, which could mean a path to point(s) for Leeds. Everton 1-1 Leeds.

How to watch Everton – Leeds: stream and start time

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET Saturday

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

