Manchester City – Burnley looks like being a one-sided clash on Saturday (start time 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Pep Guardiola’s side have fared well at home against Sean Dyche’s Clarets in the past.

Guardiola’s Man City side are struggling to score goals (I know, we’re all shocked) but they have reached the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League despite their slow start to the season in the Premier League. Burnley got their first win of the season on the board last time out as both teams are aiming to kick on ahead of the festive season.

Surely Man City, with Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho back in the lineup, can grab a comfortable win against Burnley? The Clarets will be missing plenty of key men, including goalkeeper Nick Pope, through injury.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of City against Burnley.

Team news

Man City opts against using Sergio Aguero and Aymeric Laporte, with Benjamin Mendy starting and Fernandinho back on the bench. Nathan Ake is their only other absentee with a hamstring injury.

Burnley duo Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra had the option year on their contracts excercised during the week as they will remain at Turf Moor for another season. Nick Pope, Robbie Brady, Dale Stephens and Jack Cork will all be missing through injury as Burnley’s early-season fitness woes continue.