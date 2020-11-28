West Ham – Aston Villa will go down as one of the least likely top-half Premier League clashes when the Hammers host the Villa at the London Stadium on Monday (Watch live at 3 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Just because the two sides’ current standings — 9th for West Ham and 7th for Villa — come as a complete surprise to much of the viewing public, doesn’t mean they’re not also thoroughly deserved after nearly three months of the 2020-21 PL season.

Both sides have won more games than they’ve drawn or lost thus far; West Ham have lost just once in seven outings since dropping back-to-back games to start the season; and Aston Villa reeled off four straight wins to start the campaign before hitting a rough patch of late (three losses from their last four, with a win squeezed in for balance).

Here is everything you need to know ahead of West Ham – Aston Villa this Monday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: West Ham – Aston Villa: (INJURY REPORT)

West Ham: QUESTIONABLE: Michail Antonio (thigh), Andriy Yarmolenko (COVID-19)

Aston Villa: QUESTIONABLE: Bertrand Traore (knock), Tom Heaton (knee), Kourtney Hause (groin) Keinan Davis (undisclosed) | OUT: Ross Barkley (thigh), Wesley (knee), Frederic Guilbert (chest), Bjorn Engels (thigh)

What they’re saying

David Moyes, on competition for places: “I think we’ve got that now. We’ve got a few people who are queuing up, waiting to try and break into the team and get into the side. So hopefully when they get the opportunity they’ll be ready, but yeah we’ve got good competition at the moment.”

Dean Smith, on Ross Barkley’s injury: “Ross obviously got a hamstring injury against Brighton so he’s going to be out for two or three weeks. Nothing more than that, it’s not as bad as what we first feared. He’s done a week already, obviously. We signed Ross because he’s a quality player and if you have quality players come out of your team it’s going to affect you a little bit. Plus, we’ve got nobody similar to Ross in terms of how he plays. So it will be a loss.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Ham (+125) | Aston Villa (+195) | Draw (+250)

Prediction

The absence of Barkley will undoubtedly be a massive one for Villa, as it was the on-loan midfielder whose arrival seemed to unlock a new level of star performances from Jack Grealish. The two combine so well down the left side of attack, and Barkleys absence almost certainly means Grealish will be harried and harassed. Quality scoring chances could be few and far between. West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa.

How to watch West Ham – Aston Villa: stream and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Monday

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

