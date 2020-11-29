Arsenal – Wolves: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

Arsenal – Wolves is set to be a battle of mid-table sides slowly plodding through a period of up-and-down results when the two sides meet at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 2:15 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The 2020-21 Premier League season has skewed more toward disappointment than anywhere else for the Gunners and Wolves. Whereas Arsenal had hopes of rejoining the top-four race and find themselves sitting 12th after nine games, Wolves have struggled to find the back of the net with any consistency and have subsequently missed a golden chance to break into the highest reaches of the PL table.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal – Wolves this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Arsenal – Wolves: (INJURY REPORT)

Arsenal: OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Sead Kolasinac (COVID-19), Nicolas Pepe (suspension), Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Pablo Mari (ankle), Calum Chambers (knee)

Wolves: OUT: Jonny (knee), Romain Saiss (COVID-19)

What they’re saying: Arsenal – Wolves

Mikel Arteta, on Nicolas Pepe’s response to red card: “I am really pleased. After the disappointment of something negative, you want to see a reaction and I could see from the first minute with his body language that he was ready to act. I think he had a great performance, he scored one goal and could have scored another one or two. He created some good moments in the game and worked really hard for the team, so I really like it, I am pleased with that. We all know what his level is, and all the time the question is how often he can get to that level and how he contributes to other aspects of the game.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal (+105) | Wolves (+225) | Draw (+270)

Prediction

If you took away the kits and watched these two teams play — whether against each other or someone else entirely — you would be hard pressed to decipher which team was Arsenal and which one was Wolves. Not only do they possess identical record of 9 goals scored and 10 goals conceded this season, but they set up and play in a very similar fashion to one another. That always makes for an incredibly interesting matchup, and Sunday should be no different. Arsenal 2-2 Wolves.

How to watch Arsenal – Wolves: stream and start time

Kickoff: 2:15 pm ET pm ET Sunday

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

