Chelsea – Tottenham is always a huge clash but this battle between bitter London rivals on Saturday (start time, 11:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) sees two high-flying teams collide.

Jose Mourinho has Tottenham top of the Premier League table heading into this weekend as he heads back to Stamford Bridge as faces his former midfield star Frank Lampard, who is doing a very decent job at Chelsea.

The Blues have cruised into the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League and sit in third place in the table, two points behind Spurs. earlier this season Spurs beat Chelsea in the League cup on penalty kicks and Mourinho and Lampard had a little spat on the sidelines…

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea – Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

Team news

Chelsea will have Christian Pulisic back in contention after he missed the last four weeks with a hamstring injury. Kai Havertz is back fit after he previously tested positive for COVID-19, while Billy Gilmour is getting closer to full fitness a Lampard has a huge squad of talented players (especially attackers) to choose from with Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Giroud and Werner all impressing in recent weeks.

Tottenham are without Toby Alderweireld who was injured in the win against Man City last week, but he should return sooner than initially expected. He is replaced by Joe Rodon in the starting lineup.

What they’re saying

Frank Lampard on this intense rivalry: “Chelsea-Tottenham is extra special anyway because of the rivalry between the two teams. I played in the fixture many a time. The fact we’re in good form and towards the top end of the table adds spice. We’re all fighting for positions so it’s a game that remains special and all eyes will be drawn to it. When you’re playing rivals then it’s always important to try and win those games and it can be very good for confidence. They’re playing very well. They obviously beat Manchester City last week and you can imagine the bounce in confidence that gave them. We’re early on in the season really in terms of games so we shouldn’t get carried away with our teams. It’s good that we’re competing high up but there’s such a long way to go. I understand Jose’s position and I feel the same about us.”

Jose Mourinho on facing Chelsea: “Going [to Stamford Bridge] top of the league or going there with Liverpool top of the league doesn’t change anything for us. As I was saying since the beginning of the season we are only or always contenders to win the next match. Nothing more than that. We are going to be there [at Chelsea], with three possible results. We are in football for a long time, we know that anything can happen, but we go there, and our objective is to win the game. With such an amazing squad… To play (Reece) James or (Cesar) Azpilicueta, to play (Ben) Chilwell, (Marcos) Alonso or Emerson… To play (Edouard) Mendy or to play the most expensive goalkeeper of the history of the Premier League. Chelsea has an amazing squad. So, I am not even worried about who is going to play because they only have very good players.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea (+106) are the favorites but Tottenham (+245) are worth a punt considering their recent form. The draw at +245 looks enticing.

Chelsea – Tottenham prediction

The hosts have an advantage as they have two extra days of rest, but Spurs are top for a reason and will be full of confidence after beating Man City 2-0 last time out. I’m going to sit on the fence and call this one a draw. Both teams have so many great options going forward but are still a little suspect at the back. Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham.

How to watch Chelsea – Tottenham stream and start time

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

