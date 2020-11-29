The Chelsea – Tottenham player ratings were very similar across the board, as the London rivals played out a shutout draw at Stamford Bridge as Spurs moved back to the top of the league.
USMNT star Christian Pulisic had a late cameo as he made his return from injury, but these bitter rivals canceled each other out as they continue their lengthy unbeaten runs.
Below are the Chelsea – Tottenham player ratings, with our marks out of 10 for every player.
Chelsea player ratings
Edouard Mendy: 7 – Decent save from Serge Aurier early on and took control of a long ball in the second half as Kante made a mess of it. Pushed a dangerous cross wide. Solid.
Reece James: 7 – Some brilliant crosses from out wide in the second half and always an outlet.
Kurt Zouma: 6 – Positioning was good and kept Harry Kane quiet. A late giveaway which almost let Spurs in.
Thiago Silva: 6 – Used his experience to marshal a decent defensive display. Honors even with Kane.
Ben Chilwell: 6 – Tried his best to give Chelsea an outlet on the left. Good battle with Aurier.
N’Golo Kante: 6 – Cleaned up well in central midfield. Saw a lot of the ball as Spurs sat back. Almost caught out with a long ball but Mendy saved him.
Mateo Kovacic: 6 – Workmanlike display alongside Kante, but couldn’t impact the game in the final third.
Mason Mount: 6 – Did a lot of work defensively. Had a good shot on goal which forced Lloris into a save late on.
Hakim Ziyech: 6 – Wasn’t given space to operate and looked a bit frustrated. Subbed off.
Tammy Abraham: 6 – Made a nuisance of himself against Rodon and Dier. Couldn’t convert three great chances in the second half.
Timo Werner: 6 – Had a goal ruled out for offside and whipped in some great crosses.
Substitution
Christian Pulisic (74′ on for Werner): 6 – One good run. A header on the stretch and did his best to get involved.
Olivier Giroud (79′ on for Abraham): 6 – Made a real nuisance of himself, but couldn’t convert a late lob.
Kai Havertz (83′ on for Ziyech): N/A
Tottenham player ratings
Hugo Lloris: 6 – Brilliant save to deny Mason Mount late on.
Serge Aurier: 7 – Had a shot well saved by Mendy and another good defensive display. Edged the battle with Chilwell.
Joe Rodon: 6 – Looked solid on his first PL start for Spurs. Headed and cleared plenty of crosses, but sent a header back short in stoppage time which almost cost Spurs.
Eric Dier: 6 – Almost caught out gambling on a cross with Abraham lurking.
Sergio Reguilon: 6 – A threat going forward in the first half. Some playacting in the second.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: 6 – Solid. Steady. Dependable. Set the foundation for a good defensive display.
Moussa Sissoko: 6 – See above. Helped closed down the spaces in central areas.
Heung-min Son: 6 – Whipped in a good cross in the second half and launched some counters.
Tanguy Ndombele: 6 – Subbed off in the second half. Not his type of game with very little space centrally.
Steven Bergwijn: 7 – Looked bright on the break. Scooped a shot over. Worked very hard.
Harry Kane: 6 – One of his quieter outings. Led the line well but didn’t get enough service. Good battle with Silva.
Substitution
Giovani Lo Celso (65′ on for Ndombele): 5 – Did his best to get on the ball and clipped a late shot wide.
Ben Davies (89′ on for Bergwijn): N/A
Lucas Moura (90′ on for Son): N/A