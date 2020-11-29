Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Chelsea – Tottenham player ratings were very similar across the board, as the London rivals played out a shutout draw at Stamford Bridge as Spurs moved back to the top of the league.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

USMNT star Christian Pulisic had a late cameo as he made his return from injury, but these bitter rivals canceled each other out as they continue their lengthy unbeaten runs.

[ MORE: Mourinho – Spurs “not a horse, but a pony” in title race ]

Below are the Chelsea – Tottenham player ratings, with our marks out of 10 for every player.

Chelsea player ratings

Edouard Mendy: 7 – Decent save from Serge Aurier early on and took control of a long ball in the second half as Kante made a mess of it. Pushed a dangerous cross wide. Solid.

Reece James: 7 – Some brilliant crosses from out wide in the second half and always an outlet.

Kurt Zouma: 6 – Positioning was good and kept Harry Kane quiet. A late giveaway which almost let Spurs in.

Thiago Silva: 6 – Used his experience to marshal a decent defensive display. Honors even with Kane.

Ben Chilwell: 6 – Tried his best to give Chelsea an outlet on the left. Good battle with Aurier.

N’Golo Kante: 6 – Cleaned up well in central midfield. Saw a lot of the ball as Spurs sat back. Almost caught out with a long ball but Mendy saved him.

Mateo Kovacic: 6 – Workmanlike display alongside Kante, but couldn’t impact the game in the final third.

Mason Mount: 6 – Did a lot of work defensively. Had a good shot on goal which forced Lloris into a save late on.

Hakim Ziyech: 6 – Wasn’t given space to operate and looked a bit frustrated. Subbed off.

Tammy Abraham: 6 – Made a nuisance of himself against Rodon and Dier. Couldn’t convert three great chances in the second half.

Timo Werner: 6 – Had a goal ruled out for offside and whipped in some great crosses.

Substitution

Christian Pulisic (74′ on for Werner): 6 – One good run. A header on the stretch and did his best to get involved.

Olivier Giroud (79′ on for Abraham): 6 – Made a real nuisance of himself, but couldn’t convert a late lob.

Kai Havertz (83′ on for Ziyech): N/A

Tottenham player ratings

Hugo Lloris: 6 – Brilliant save to deny Mason Mount late on.

Serge Aurier: 7 – Had a shot well saved by Mendy and another good defensive display. Edged the battle with Chilwell.

Joe Rodon: 6 – Looked solid on his first PL start for Spurs. Headed and cleared plenty of crosses, but sent a header back short in stoppage time which almost cost Spurs.

Eric Dier: 6 – Almost caught out gambling on a cross with Abraham lurking.

Sergio Reguilon: 6 – A threat going forward in the first half. Some playacting in the second.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: 6 – Solid. Steady. Dependable. Set the foundation for a good defensive display.

Moussa Sissoko: 6 – See above. Helped closed down the spaces in central areas.

Heung-min Son: 6 – Whipped in a good cross in the second half and launched some counters.

Tanguy Ndombele: 6 – Subbed off in the second half. Not his type of game with very little space centrally.

Steven Bergwijn: 7 – Looked bright on the break. Scooped a shot over. Worked very hard.

Harry Kane: 6 – One of his quieter outings. Led the line well but didn’t get enough service. Good battle with Silva.

Substitution

Giovani Lo Celso (65′ on for Ndombele): 5 – Did his best to get on the ball and clipped a late shot wide.

Ben Davies (89′ on for Bergwijn): N/A

Lucas Moura (90′ on for Son): N/A

Follow @JPW_NBCSports