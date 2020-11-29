Edinson Cavani went from the ultimate high of scoring a stoppage-time, game-winning goal for Manchester United, to the corresponding low of learning he is set to be investigated by the English FA for a highly controversial — and sometimes racist — comment he posted to his Instagram account mere minutes later.

After learning that viewers had taken his use of “negrito” — a term which has long been viewed as a slippery slope across different countries and cultures — as a potentially racist insult, Cavani deleted the post from his account which has more than 7.8 million followers.

According to the BBC, Cavani has explained that he intended for the term to be used as a term of endearment toward the person whose post he re-shared to his much larger audience.

It is understood the 32-year-old says he meant the phrase affectionately and that that is how it is used in his native Uruguay.

The term used by Edinson Cavani is the same one that landed former Liverpool star Luis Suarez, a fellow Uruguayan, in trouble after he was reported to the FA after he said it to then-Man United defender Patrice Evra in 2011.

Manchester United are reported to have heard and accepted Cavani’s explanation of his use of the term.

