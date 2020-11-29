Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SOUTHAMPTON — With Manchester United 2-1 down and the final 20 minutes arriving at Southampton, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was trying to get the attention of half time substitute Edinson Cavani.

‘Eddie, Eddie’ he shouted. Cavani couldn’t hear him, so Solskjaer told Nemanja Matic to tell Cavani his bit of advice.

“Tell him to stay central and don’t go wide. Stay central and not side to side,” the former predatory forward for Man United told Cavani, a veteran predatory forward of his own.

What happened next? Edinson Cavani stayed central and flicked home a deflected shot from Bruno Fernandes. Then in the 93rd minute he stayed central to flick home a cross from the left from Marcus Rashford.

Seems like Solskjaer’s advice paid off.

Cavani, 33, has been here before but he went close, scored twice and had an assist as United fought back from 2-0 down to win 3-2. El Matador was already working out Southampton’s defense but Solskjaer’s advice from the sidelines is the kind of small detail which wins games, helps build momentum and stretched an away winning run to eight games.