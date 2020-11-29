Manchester United: De Gea injured on Ward-Prowse free kick (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea injured his kneee flying to get a hand on a whirling, whirring, perfect James Ward-Prowse free kick on Sunday.

De Gea could only push the ball into the side netting and his knee hit the goal post, requiring considerable treatment before staying in the game until the break.

He was replaced by Dean Henderson, who made his first Manchester United appearance in the Premier League, having plenty of experience from his time on loan to Sheffield United.

De Gea has 417 appearances for United and 146 clean sheets.

Ward-Prowse posted a goal and an assist as Saints built a 2-0 lead over Manchester United at St. Mary’s, assisting Southampton’s opener with a near-post corner kick that Jan Bednarek headed from in front of the near post to the side netting of the far post.

The free kick is above and the corner below. The 26-year-old now has four goals and two assists this season, and United has it all to do in the second half.

