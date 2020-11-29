Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SOUTHAMPTON — The Southampton – Manchester United player ratings were a real mixed bag, as an end-to-end clash saw Southampton squander a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2.

Edinson Cavani scored two and got an assist after coming on as a half time sub to change the game and win it for United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a very happy man.

Below are the marks out of 10 for both sets of players down at St Mary’s.

Southampton player ratings

Alex McCarthy: 6 – Made three brilliant saves, one in each half. The first two to deny Greenwood and Fernandes, which came from his own poor pass, were world class. Could he have come for Cavani’s goals?

Kyle Walker-Peters: 6 – Always an outlet. Shut down Greenwood well. Hit the post with a deflected shot. Gave the ball away too often, though.

Jan Bednarek: 7 – Great header at the near post for his goal and a brave block to deny Cavani. Improving on the ball too.

Jannik Vestergaard: 6 – Really good range of passing but Cavani bullied him in the second half.

Ryan Bertrand: 5 – He was targeted by United’s defense and was caught out on the Fernandes goal. Poor defensively.

Oriol Romeu: 6 – Another dogged display. Rattled into challenges and was calm on the ball. He’s having a great season in the engine room.

James Ward-Prowse: 7 – Fine corner for the opener and an even better free kick for his goal. Dominated in the second half.

Stuart Armstrong: 5 – Got in to some great positions but just picked the wrong pass or option. Worked hard.

Moussa Djenepo: 5 – See above. A few sloppy passes but could fault his defensive effort.

Theo Walcott: 6 – Always an outlet. Ran his socks off centrally. A few tame effort straight at the goalkeeper.

Che Adams: 6 – Not his best outing. Worked hard but struggled to hold the ball up at times.

Substitution

Shane Long (72′ on for Djenepo): 5 – Didn’t get on the ball much.

Ibrahima Diallo (90′ on for Armstrong): N/A

Dan N’Lundulu (90′ on for Walker-Peters): N/A

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea: 5 – Subbed off at half time after an injury co

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 6 – Didn’t get forward much but defended well.

Victor Lindelof: 6 – Did okay at the back, but could have attacked the corner better on the first goal.

Harry Maguire: 6 – Visibly annoyed with the first half display. Vocal throughout.

Alex Telles: 5 – Had a tough outing at left back. Hardly got forward and pinned back. Subbed off.

Fred: 6 – Won the ball back well for United’s first goal and almost got on the end of Rashford’s ball late on. Before that he struggled to get to grips with the high press.

Nemanja Matic: 5 – Often bypassed in midfield. His experience was needed in the second half fight back and passed on valuable messages from Solskjaer to Cavani. Seriously. I heard it.

Bruno Fernandes: 8 – Class shone through. Always looked dangerous. Scored first goal and shot led to second.

Donny van de Beek: 7 – Some nice touches out on the left as he drifted inside. Classy player on the ball and won a few challenges too.

Mason Greenwood: 4 – Should have scored twice in first half. Subbed off at half time.

Marcus Rashford: 6 – Missed a good chance to score when denied by McCarthy, then passed instead of having a shot late on. Overall, always a threat on the break, and whipped in a great cross for the winner.

Substitutions

Dean Henderson (45′ on for De Gea): 7 – Vocal at the back and did everything he had to well.

Edinson Cavani (45′ on for Greenwood): 10 – Brought energy to United’s attack, set up Fernandes’ goal and got the equalizer and the winner. Brilliant. Changed the entire game.

Brandon Williams (84′ on for Telles): N/A

