Mexico’s Jimenez stretchered off with oxygen after horrifying Luiz collision

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There’s been a scary incident between Wolves and Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday that’s sent a player to the hospital.

Wolves’ Mexican striker Raul Jimenez was motionless on the pitch for several minutes before being stretchered off the pitch.

Jimenez was given oxygen following a brutal collision with David Luiz that left the Arsenal man badly-bloodied and bandaged. Our partners at Sky Sports say Jimenez was taken directly to the hospital.

Both men were going for a Willian corner at the near post, Luiz coming in from the left and Jimenez moving back from the end line with his eyes trained on the ball.

[ MORE: Pulisic returns as late sub for Chelsea ]

Our partners at @SkySports in the UK say that Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has gone straight to hospital after that nasty collision. #ElTri #ElTriEng #Wolves — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 29, 2020

The accidental head-to-head collision felled both players and teammates immediately motioned for medical treatment and Jimenez looked in terrible shape.

Luiz was bleeding from the back of his head and Jimenez laid on his side with no major movement apparent.

Remarkably and illogically, Luiz stayed in the game and was comforted by players from both teams. It was a bang-bang challenge that happens 200 times per game with almost no serious repercussions.

Keep it locked here as ProSoccerTalk keeps you updated on the story.

Sending strength and best wishes to Raul 🧡🖤#ARSWOL https://t.co/4XnWfFa6Kc — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 29, 2020

Follow @NicholasMendola