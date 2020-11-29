Jose Mourinho has said that Tottenham are ‘just a pony’ and aren’t a horse in the title race despite sitting top of the Premier League after 10 games played.

Spurs drew 0-0 at London rivals Chelsea on Sunday, as Mourinho’s side were dangerous in the first half but were pinned back in the second as both sides showed each other the ultimate amount of respect as they were happy with a point.

Tottenham sit top of the Premier League after 10 games of the season and ProSoccerTalk asked Mourinho about how he would characterize Spurs in the title race. Are Tottenham a leading horse in the race?

“We are not even in the race. We are not a horse. We are just a pony,” Mourinho smiled. “I’m very happy with the profile and happy to be with my amazing coaching staff, Joao, Ledley, all of these guys, coaching and teaching these guys. I’m very happy with my guys, very happy with my team and very happy with this mentality of coming to Stamford Bridge, we get a point, we are top of the league and we are not happy. That’s great.”

Mourinho also elaborated on his comments on Joe Rodon, who made his first Premier League start following his move from second-tier Swansea City. Mourinho had made a comparison between Rodon and Chelsea’s new center back Thiago Silva, who has won just about everything going.

“Maybe one month of Thiago’s salary pays one year of Joe’s salary. I’m calm. I’m very happy with Joe [Rodon],” Mourinho said.

It is clear that Mourinho is playing down Tottenham’s title hopes and is stirring up that underdog role he loves to play.

This is all very peak Mourinho right now, as Spurs ground out a draw at a title rival and he is claiming they were not happy with the result. Time to go and feed the ponies, Jose.

