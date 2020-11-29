Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic returned to the pitch for the first time since October when he subbed into Chelsea’s match with Tottenham on Sunday.

[ MORE: Three things learned | Player ratings ]

The now-bearded 22-year-old ended his second injury absence of this season with an 74th minute entry into a scoreless contest.

Pulisic hadn’t played since an Oct. 28 match at Krasnodar in the Champions League. The Blues face Sevilla in a probable group-decider at 3pm ET Wednesday.

Here’s how his day went at Stamford Bridge:

73′ — Pulisic enters the fray at left wing for Timo Werner.

84′ — After getting just three touches and completing two-of-two passes in the first 10 minute of his shift, Pulisic gets the ball on the left of the 18. He drives toward the end line and freezes his defender with a cut, but his cross is blocked.

87′ — The American races well beyond the back post to nod a Reece James cross back into the action, but Spurs handle it.

Final stats: 0/1 duels, 0/1 long balls, 4/8 passes, 10 touches, but the most important number Is 16 minutes. Hopefully he’s back alongside Timo Werner, not subbing in for the German.

