Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A roundup of all of the weekend’s results in Serie A, where AC Milan cruised to another win to remain unbeaten and top of the table, Juventus drew a newly promoted side, and Napoli thrashed Roma and did so to honor the club’s late icon, Diego Maradona…

[ LA LIGA: Real Madrid lose again; Messi honors Maradona with iconic goal ]

AC Milan 2-0 Fiorentina

AC Milan remain top of the Serie A table and their unbeaten start to the 2020-21 season (7W-2D-0L) continues after securing a victory and clean sheet against struggling Fiorentina on Sunday.

Stefano Pioli’s side didn’t need long to establish its two-goal lead — just 27 minutes, in fact — as Alessio Romagnoli and Franck Kessie effectively put the game to bed before the half-hour mark.

Romagnoli made the late-arriving, back-post run to head home Hakan Calhanoglu’s corner kick. Kessie converted from the penalty spot after Alexis Saelemaekers was taken down just before getting a shot away one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Benevento 1-1 Juventus

Things started quite well for Juventus, who went ahead through Alvaro Morata’s 21st-minute strike, but it all took a turn for the worse shortly thereafter, and for the worst very late on.

Benevento pulled level in first-half stoppage time, when Gaetano Letizia sent a very hopeful shot/delightful cross into the six-yard box from a very tight angle on the right. No one got a touch to it in the end, and that’s just fine for Benevento as it bounced off the inside of the far post and into the net.

On top of the result, which sees them fall to six points behind AC Milan, Juventus will also be without Morata, their second-top scorer, for their next league game (at least) as he was shown a straight red card for dissent immediately following the final whistle.

Napoli 4-0 Roma

As has been the case since his passing on Wednesday, Diego Maradona was front and center in the hearts and minds of everyone associated with Napoli as they took on Roma on Sunday.

Napoli delivered a result — and a performance — worthy of honoring the legendary Argentine and adopted Neapolitan, and they did so while wearing these absolutely stunning shirts inspired by the Argentine flag, for Maradona.

Incredible new jersey from Napoli with an Argentina vibe for Diego Maradona 👕 Absolute class. pic.twitter.com/tckqkX72MX — Italian Football TV 🔟💙 (@IFTVofficial) November 29, 2020

Lorenzo Insigne opened the scoring after 31 minutes, following by Fabian Ruiz in the 64th, Dries Mertens in the 81st and Matteo Politano in the 86th.

Other Serie A results

Sassuolo 0-3 Inter Milan

Atalanta 0-2 Hellas Verona

Lazio 1-3 Udinese

Bologna 1-0 Crotone

Cagliari 2-2 Spezia

Follow @AndyEdMLS