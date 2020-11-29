Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Southampton – Manchester United is an intriguing clash on Sunday (start time 9am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as usual roles have been reversed early in the season for these two teams.

WATCH LIVE, SOUTHAMPTON – MANCHESTER UNITED Ralph Hasenhuttl has Southampton in fifth place and on a seven-game unbeaten run heading into this weekend, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United sit in midtable and have been so inconsistent so far. [ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ] Can Saints cause another shock early in the season? Or will the Red Devils prove they are well and truly back on track? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Saints v. Man United, as I’m on site at St Mary’s. Minute-by-minute analysis, live from St Mary’s for Southampton – Manchester United

60th minute: GOALLL! It was coming. Saints overplay and Edinson Cavani finds Bruno Fernandes who controls before slotting home. Game onnnnn!

Edinson Cavani to Bruno Fernandes. Manchester United pull one back! #SOUMUN 2-1 pic.twitter.com/jfGmr5ubLi — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 29, 2020

56th minute: CLOSEEE! Edinson Cavani has a shot deflected just over as Bednarek is clattered by his teammate Djenepo. There is a brief lull in the game as Bednarek gets treatment, and a bus revs its engine on a nearby road and a seagull screeches.

55th minute: SAVEEE! What a stop from McCarthy. Rashford is clean through after Donny van de Beek won the ball back, but Saints’ goalkeeper stands tall and saves superb.

52nd minute: Walcott twice denied by Henderson, and they are both tame efforts. Southampton doing more pressing here.

46th minute: Second half is underway here: David de Gea has come off injured for Man United. Dean Henderson replaces him. Edinson Cavani replaces the ineffective Mason Greenwood. El Matador is delayed in coming on as he changes his boots and has to take off a bracelet which Solskjaer takes off him.

HALF TIME THOUGHTS: Well, that was a really strange half. Southampton worked hard but Manchester United had plenty of chances, as Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes twice went close. Saints work so hard and United are struggling to cope with the intensity of Saints’ high-press.

43rd minute: Marcus Rashford goes down right on the edge of the box under a challenge from Moussa Djenepo, who dangled a leg out. Little risky from Djenepo.

40th minute: Southampton are giving United so many problems. They are pressing high and United can’t cope with the intensity. Romeu has just got the ball off Bruno Fernandes. Saints are hunting in packs.

32nd minute: GOALLL! Southampton lead 2-0. Ward-Prowse whips a free kick over the wall and De Gea gets a hand to it but can’t keep it out. Saints in dreamland, as De Gea is hurt, but gets up. Moments later he stops Djenepo from making it 3-0.

27th minute: This is allllll Southampton now. Kyle Walker-Peters sees a deflected shot hit the post, then Moussa Djenepo crosses and United clear.

24th minute: GOALLLL! From that free kick, Southampton win a corner as Lindelof clears the danger. Ward-Prowse whips in a superb corner that Jan Bednarek flicks home at the near post. Marcus Rashford caught napping, and just before that United’s staff shouted for him to ‘organize’ and focus. Southampton lead.

21st minute: Hasenhuttl punches the air in delight and yells ‘yesss guyssss!’ as Saints press and win a free kick. He is delighted with the high energy from Southampton.

17th minute: It is getting spicy on the South Coast. Ward-Prowse booked for a late challenge on Donny van de Beek. The clouds have now moved in quickly, so I can longer say ‘The sunny South Coast.’

12th minute: A handball is spotted, then Oriol Romeu clatters Bruno Fernandes as he won the ball but took the man. Those of you who watched Saints’ draw at Man United in July will remember Romeu getting away with a nasty challenge on Greenwood. This could get spicy.

Southampton rattling into tackles here. Donny van de Beek cries out after James Ward-Prowse catches him late. #SaintsFC's skipper is given a yellow card. Oriol Romeu had caught Bruno Fernandes just before that. This is getting lively. #SOUMUN 0-0 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 29, 2020

10th minute: Man United look dangerous on the break. Southampton are working hard and Hasenhuttl is barking out orders from the sidelines. He is basically on the pitch with them.

6th minute: CHANCE! Manchester United should be 1-0 up. Greenwood gets behind Vestergaard, Alex McCarthy is caught in two minds as he comes out. With an empty goal, but from a tight angle, Greenwood puts it into the side-netting. United’s staff are on their players here. They are screaming at them to push Southampton’s full backs high.

2nd minute: Saints have started brightly here. ‘Good Prowsey, good!’ screams Hasenhuttl as the Southampton skipper closes down well.

Kick off! A warm round of applause for Diego Maradona before the game here, as both sets of players and staff show their appreciation for the legendary Argentine player who passed away at the age of 60 earlier this week.

Pre-game shenanigans: Welcome to a sunny St Mary’s on the South Coast of England! Southampton’s players are out nice and early, while Man United follow them. Mr. Brightside by The Killers is played over the PA system as United come out. A nod to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the ultimate Mr. Brightside!?

Just over 30 minutes until kick off, as Saints aim to momentarily go second in the table with a win. Brandon Williams has just been caught out in rondo, as United’s subs let out a large cheer. They seem in good spirits as a slight fog descends on St Mary’s. It is right on the River Itchen.

👋 Welcome to St Mary’s! I’ll have live analysis and updates on #SaintsFC v #MUFC, here ➡️ https://t.co/rq0iu30ASe#SOUMUN should be a great game. Kick off at 9am ET! #MyPLThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/nePbAEAZu4 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 29, 2020