Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chelsea – Tottenham Hotspur: Call it Mou’s Gambit, as Jose Mourinho set Tottenham Hotspur up for an away point and got just that in a scoreless draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Spurs’ point keeps it atop the Premier League for another week, above Liverpool on goal differential.

USMNT attacker Christian Pulisic made his return to a wasteful Chelsea side with a 17-minute sub appearance for the Blues, who remain two points back of their visitors.

Chelsea – Tottenham Hotspur started hot and quickly lost heat.

Three things we learned from Chelsea – Tottenham Hotspur

1. Mou’s Gambit: This was always about at least one point for Jose Mourinho. Going away to his old pal Frank Lampard at his old club Chelsea and having two days’ less rest less than Sunday’s hosts, Jose Mourinho’s game plan was to not let Chelsea beat them. If a goal happened for Spurs, it happened, but a point would be enough to keep Tottenham atop the table and Chelsea in the rear view mirror. On another day, Tammy Abraham might’ve opened up the game by finishing one of his chances but the danger didn’t lead to finish and Spurs executed the plan.

2. Wasteful Chelsea (again): Last season’s Chelsea story was lots and lots of produced chances with an unfortunately poor percentage of finishers. That was the frustrated Blues again on Sunday, as packed-in Spurs limited Chelsea to precious few chances. When they did come, they were either lashed over (Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech), offside (Timo Werner), or mangled (a misfiring Tammy Abraham).

3. Man of the Match a familiar one: N’Golo Kante was everywhere. The Frenchman endeavored to drive Chelsea forward in completing 6-of-7 long balls and passing at 93 percent while making three tackles and an interception. Midfield mate Mateo Kovacic was also good, as were James and Spurs’ Tanguy Ndombele.

Chelsea – Tottenham Hotspur recap

Timo Werner had the bright-starting Blues ahead with a tremendous strike from an acute angle into the far post but the offside flag was up.

Spurs had early chances, too, Edoaurd Mendy getting low in the 15th minute to thwart the visitors’ best chance.

Tammy Abraham was a man of danger but couldn’t get the appropriate finish all day, including on a ripped Reece James cross early in the second half.

Ben Chilwell found Hakim Ziyech, who lashed over the goal in a similar manner to the provider’s badly-aimed first half miss.

Follow @NicholasMendola