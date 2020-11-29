Transfer news: Dele to Everton, Man City assistant to MLS

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The transfer rumor mill churned out a bunch of interesting if difficult-to-believe nuggets on Sunday.

The most realistic one, however, involves DC United in serious talks for a man who helped bring along Gerard Pique and Raheem Sterling and is currently on the books at Man City.

Could Pep Guardiola lose another top assistant during the season, but this one to MLS?

Dele to Everton

A trio of Tottenham Hotspur players are being monitored by Carlo Ancelotti, with Dele Alli the highest-profile name of the bunch linked to Everton by Football Insider.

Dele is joined by goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga and midfield shuttler Harry Winks, who was linked with Newcastle United earlier this month.

Dele, 24, has a goal and an assist in just 325 minutes for Jose Mourinho this season, the pair’s odd relationship well-documented in the press and on screen.

Why Tottenham would sanction a loan to a direct rival is beyond us, especially if PSG and other foreign suitors have interest, but reports are reports.

Everton might want him just to eliminate the chance that he performs against them, as Dele has four goals and two assists in 705 minutes against the Toffees.

Mateta to Tottenham

Here’s another one that doesn’t compute unless Spurs fell into a pile of money and don’t like the look of Carlos Vinicius, but it’s a tasty idea so let’s dig into it.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is delivering lots of goals for a Mainz team that has struggled to produce offense for a couple of seasons.

Mateta had 10 goals in nine matches entered Sunday’s action including a hat trick last week as Mainz finally got a win.

The 23-year-old, however, is an out-and-out center forward, though, and Mainz wouldn’t want to part with their French star for anything other than big money.

Mateta has also been linked to Crystal Palace and others, and is contracted through the end of the 2022-23 season.

Man City assistant Borrell to DC United

From Blaugrana to Sky Blue to Black-and-Red?

Currrent Manchester City assistant Rodolfo Borrell has had “serious” talks with DC United about the MLS club’s vacant head coaching position, according to The Athletic’s Pablo Maurer.

Borrell, 49, has nearly unrivaled experience as a coaching figure at Barcelona’s La Masia before becoming technical director for the academies at Liverpool and Man City.

He coached the U-18s and U-23s at Liverpool and is currently a first team assistant under Pep Guardiola.

Borrell’s also spent time around the MLS set-up at NYCFC and will have been able to pick the brain of former Barca and Man City co-worker Domenec Torrent, who had success as NYCFC boss.

Borrell would bring an uncommon level of experience with some of the world’s biggest clubs to Major League Soccer. During a 14-year run as an academy coach at Barcelona’s famed La Masia youth academy, Borrell oversaw the development of players like Lionel Messi, Cesc Fabregas and Gerard Pique. In 2009, Borrell joined Liverpool, helping revive its ailing academy during a five-year stay that produced players like Raheem Sterling and Jordan Ibe.

So start the rumors: Ibe, Fabregas, and Fernandinho to the nation’s capital in 2022.

Why not?

Ex-USWNT coach Jill Ellis and ex-Red Bulls man Chris Armas are among the other names linked with the DC United job.

