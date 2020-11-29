USMNT set for home December friendly versus El Salvador

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As expected, the United States men’s national team is going to squeeze another game into 2020.

The Yanks were unable to play in October due to the coronavirus pandemic but returned last month to draw Wales and blowout Panama overseas with a Europe-based roster aside from Sebastian Lletget.

Now they’ll hand a chance to a majority-MLS roster days before the MLS Cup Final.

The USMNT will host El Salvador in the visitors’ first match since January when the CONCACAF foes head to Fort Launderdale for a 7:30pm ET kickoff on December 9.

The federation says the team and its staff will be inside a “controlled environment in a hotel” with “multiple COVID-19 tests in advance of traveling,” tests upon arrival, and tests every two days during camp.

From a U.S. Soccer press release:

“Playing against El Salvador gives us an opportunity to face a Concacaf opponent that we haven’t seen yet and will be a valuable experience. We want to build on this year’s work while continuing to evaluate the player pool as we head into a busy 2021.”

This will be the first USMNT meeting with El Salvador since 2010. The Yanks are 17-1-5 versus Los cuzcatlecos, who are led by the Portland Timbers’ Andres Flores and Houston Dynamo’s Darwin Ceren.

