The UEFA Champions League group stage action will take center stage for the 2020-21 season and I’m going to reveal my predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top continental tournament.

With Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea representing the Premier League in the UEFA Champions League, they are among the favorites to win it all but reigning champions Bayern Munich, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are all favored heavily with the bookies to be crowned champions of Europe.

In the next few weeks and months the Champions League will take place in midweek as countries in Europe which are allowing fans in stadiums will now be able to do so during UEFA competitions.

That means that we can expect to see incredible scenes of celebration among the small numbers of fans who are allowed in to stadiums across many European countries.

Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games in Week 5, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

Dates: October 20 – December 9 (Group stage)

Location: Home stadiums across Europe

How to watch: CBS Sports

Champions League schedule

Group A – December 1

Lokomotiv Moscow v. RB Salzburg

Atletico Madrid v. Bayern Munich

Group B – December 1

Borussia Monchengladbach v. Inter Milan

Shakhtar Donetsk v. Real Madrid

Group C – December 1

Marseille v. Olympiacos

FC Porto v. Manchester City

Group D – December 1

Liverpool v. Ajax

Atalanta v. Midtjylland

Group E – December 2

Sevilla v. Chelsea

Krasnodar v. Rennes

Group F – December 2

Club Brugge v. Zenit

Borussia Dortmund v. Lazio

Group G – December 2

Ferencvaros v. Barcelona

Juventus v. Dynamo Kiev

Group H – December 2



Istanbul Basaksehir v. RB Leipzig

Manchester United v. Paris Saint-Germain

JPW’s Champions League predictions

Group A – December 1

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 RB Salzburg

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich

Group B – December 1

Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 Inter Milan

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 Real Madrid

Group C – December 1

Marseille 0-2 Olympiacos

FC Porto 1-3 Manchester City

Group D – December 1

Liverpool 3-2 Ajax

Atalanta 4-1 Midtjylland

Group E – December 2

Sevilla 2-2 Chelsea

Krasnodar 1-2 Rennes

Group F – December 2

Club Brugge 1-2 Zenit

Borussia Dortmund 3-3 Lazio

Group G – December 2

Ferencvaros 1-2 Barcelona

Juventus 3-1 Dynamo Kiev

Group H – December 2



Istanbul Basaksehir 1-3 RB Leipzig

Manchester United 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Group stage, Week 5 (December 1-2)

Group A – December 1

(+440) Lokomotiv Moscow v. RB Salzburg (-180). Tie: +340

(-110) Atletico Madrid v. Bayern Munich (+270). Tie: +290

Group B – December 1

(+205) Borussia Monchengladbach v. Inter Milan (+115). Tie: +275

(+675) Shakhtar Donetsk v. Real Madrid (-290). Tie: +450

Group C – December 1

(+135) Marseille v. Olympiacos (+215). Tie: +220

(+450) FC Porto v. Manchester City (-160). Tie: +290

Group D – December 1

(-150) Liverpool v. Ajax (+360). Tie: +325

(-550) Atalanta v. Midtjylland (+1300). Tie: +625

Group E – December 2

(+175) Sevilla v. Chelsea (+155). Tie: +235

(+160) Krasnodar v. Rennes (+165). Tie: +240

Group F – December 2

(+115) Club Brugge v. Zenit (+225). Tie: +260

(-165) Borussia Dortmund v. Lazio (+400). Tie: +325

Group G – December 2

(+650) Ferencvaros v. Barcelona (-260). Tie: +400

(-375) Juventus v. Dynamo Kiev (+1100). Tie: +460

Group H – December 2



(+600) Istanbul Basaksehir v. RB Leipzig (-240). Tie: +375

(+185) Manchester United v. PSG (+140). Tie: +250

Outright winner

Bayern Munich (+275)

Manchester City (+425)

Liverpool (+600)

Paris Saint-Germain (+1200)

Barcelona (+1400)

Juventus (+1600)

Chelsea (+1600)

Real Madrid (+2000)

Atletico Madrid (+2000)

Borussia Dortmund (+2000)

Manchester United (+2500)

Sevilla (+3300)

Atalanta (+4000)

RB Leipzig (+6600)

Inter Milan (+10000)

Lazio (+10000)

