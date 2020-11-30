The FA Cup third round draw coughed up one of the best cup draws in recent history as eight-tier Marine FC will host current Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Marine are only the second team in history from the eighth tier of English soccer to reach the third round, as they’ve played seven games just to reach this stage.

The minnows, based in Liverpool, will be under Tier 2 COVID-19 restrictions in England later this week and as long as nothing changes they will be able to have close to 1,600 fans to see Harry Kane, Jose Mourinho and Co. roll up at Rossett Park, which has a seating capacity of 389 people.

“It’s an unbelievable draw,” Marine boss Neil Young told BBC Sport who were live on-site at Marine FC and fans could be heard celebrating from the nearby houses which overlook the pitch. “We will plan as best we can. Usually with Jose’s teams, he puts pretty strong sides out. We have won seven games to get here and this is a great reward.”

Holders Arsenal host Newcastle United, while sixth-tier Chorley Town host Derby County, plus Liverpool head to Aston Villa and fifth-tier Stockport County host West Ham United.

Below is the FA Cup third round draw in full, as the games will take place on the weekend of January 9.

FA Cup third round draw, schedule

Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle

Southampton v Shrewsbury Town

Chorley v Derby County

Marine v Tottenham Hotspur

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Stockport County v West Ham

Oldham Athletic v Bournemouth

Manchester United v Watford

Stevenage v Swansea City

Everton v Rotherham United

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United

Canvey Island/Boreham Wood v Millwall

Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

Stoke City v Leicester City

Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End

Crawley Town v Leeds United

Burnley v MK Dons

Bristol City v Portsmouth

QPR v Fulham

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Middlesbrough

Manchester City v Birmingham City

Luton Town v Reading

Chelsea v Morecambe

Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich City v Coventry City

Blackpool v West Brom

Newport County v Brighton

Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town

