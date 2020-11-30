The FA Cup third round draw coughed up one of the best cup draws in recent history as eight-tier Marine FC will host current Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur.
Marine are only the second team in history from the eighth tier of English soccer to reach the third round, as they’ve played seven games just to reach this stage.
The minnows, based in Liverpool, will be under Tier 2 COVID-19 restrictions in England later this week and as long as nothing changes they will be able to have close to 1,600 fans to see Harry Kane, Jose Mourinho and Co. roll up at Rossett Park, which has a seating capacity of 389 people.
“It’s an unbelievable draw,” Marine boss Neil Young told BBC Sport who were live on-site at Marine FC and fans could be heard celebrating from the nearby houses which overlook the pitch. “We will plan as best we can. Usually with Jose’s teams, he puts pretty strong sides out. We have won seven games to get here and this is a great reward.”
Holders Arsenal host Newcastle United, while sixth-tier Chorley Town host Derby County, plus Liverpool head to Aston Villa and fifth-tier Stockport County host West Ham United.
Below is the FA Cup third round draw in full, as the games will take place on the weekend of January 9.
FA Cup third round draw, schedule
Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle
Southampton v Shrewsbury Town
Chorley v Derby County
Marine v Tottenham Hotspur
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Stockport County v West Ham
Oldham Athletic v Bournemouth
Manchester United v Watford
Stevenage v Swansea City
Everton v Rotherham United
Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers
Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United
Canvey Island/Boreham Wood v Millwall
Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers
Stoke City v Leicester City
Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End
Crawley Town v Leeds United
Burnley v MK Dons
Bristol City v Portsmouth
QPR v Fulham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Middlesbrough
Manchester City v Birmingham City
Luton Town v Reading
Chelsea v Morecambe
Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday
Norwich City v Coventry City
Blackpool v West Brom
Newport County v Brighton
Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town