French referee Stephanie Frappart will make history Tuesday as the first female to referee a UEFA Champions League game.

Frappart, 36, will take hold of the Juventus-Dynamo Kiev match in Turin.

It’s the latest step in an outstanding rise from the French third tier in 2011, her biggest match so far remaining the 2019 Women’s World Cup Final.

A regular in Ligue 1, Frappart ran the rule over Leicester City and Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League last month and also handled the 2019 UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Frappart follows in the footsteps of Bibiana “Bibi” Steinhaus, who was the first woman to referee in the Bundesliga and retired after leading the German Super Cup between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in September.

English referee Sian Massey-Ellis has also run the line in a Europa League match as well as numerous Premier League matches. Amy Fearn became the first woman to run a Football League match in 2010 when she stepped in for an injured colleague in the second half of Coventry City v Nottingham Forest.

