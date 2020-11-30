Leicester – Fulham: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

Leicester – Fulham will see two sides presently residing on very different ends of the Premier League table, but with the same sentiment — desperation for three points and a strong rebound — in mind when the Foxes host the Cottager at the King Power Stadium on Monday (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester side was soundly beaten by injury-ravaged, shorthanded Liverpool last weekend, a result which saw the Foxes fall from the top of the PL table and into fourth place. It was a lifeless performance by Leicester’s typically high standards, and one they will be eager to put far into their rearview with a much stronger showing against a relegating-threatened side like Fulham.

Scott Parker’s men looked to have perhaps turned a corner when they picked up their first win of the season nearly four weeks ago now, but have since learned that old habits die hard as they fell to back-to-back defeats against West Ham United and Everton.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leicester – Fulham this Monday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Leicester – Fulham: (INJURY REPORT)

Leicester: QUESTIONABLE: Ricardo Pereira (knee), Timothy Castagne (thigh) | OUT: Caglar Soyuncu (adductor), Wilfred Ndidi (groin), Daniel Amartey (thigh)

Fulham: OUT: Kenny Tete (calf), Terrence Kongolo (foot), Joshua Onomah (undisclosed)

What they’re saying: Leicester – Fulham

Brendan Rodgers, on Wesley Fofana’s Europa League error: “For a boy of 19, he’s an incredible talent, but he will make mistakes. Like you say, at that moment of the game, that’s just learning. I love how he defends, how he defends forward. But that’s just experience, that will come. But I thought he was excellent when he came on, and that situation he will get better in.”

Scott Parker, on Fulham’s penalty problems: “At this moment in time it’s well-documented that we’ve had some problems. We’ve missed our last three, culminating in points being dropped. When you look at it, there’s no denying there’s been a bit of an issue here. If those penalties had gone in they’d have maybe contributed five points. So certainly there is something here we need to look at and it’s something we are doing. We are trying to work out what the best processes are, the best penalty takers. It’s the same as it would be if you concede a lot from set-plays, or were conceding goals due to a deficiency and working out the best solutions. This is no different.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leicester (-200) | Fulham (+500) | Draw (+320)

Prediction: Leicester – Fulham

If Fulham can score the first goal, they have a chance. Otherwise, if Leicester are first on the scoreboard, it’ll be another long 90 minutes for the Cottagers, as the Foxes slowly sit deeper and deeper, inviting further numbers and pressure forward before springing Jamie Vardy in behind for one-on-one chance after one-on-one chance. If Fulham get it wrong, they’ll get it very wrong. Leicester 4-1 Fulham.

How to watch Leicester – Fulham: stream and start time

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET Monday

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

