Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.

Are you ready?

[ WATCH: Premier League video ]

Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.

Here you can find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA.

[ PLAY: Premier League Pick ‘Em for a chance to win $50,000 ]

Game times have been published, as the TV schedule for the opening months of the season has also been released. With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly.

‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.

[ SIGN UP: Premier League on Peacock ]

The full Premier League schedule and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA this season are below.

The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month. For more on the Premier League schedule on Peacock, click here.

Peacock and Roku have also announced that Peacock is now available nationwide on the Roku platform. Premier League fans who use the platform can now find exclusive Peacock Premium matches on Roku, as the full Premier League schedule and how to watch in the USA is across plenty of platforms.

Peacock is widely available across Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; the Roku platform; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; and VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs and LG Smart TVs; as well as Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.

If you haven’t yet checked it out and would like a free 7-day preview of the Peacock Premium service, which will include access to all of this weekend’s live Premier League matches, you can sign up here.

PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON

NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).

All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information on how to watch everything to do with the Premier League in the USA, click here.

Below is the Premier League schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.

Premier League: How to watch Premier League in USA, full schedule (all times EST)

Matchweek 11

Friday 4 December

3pm ET: Aston Villa v Newcastle United – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVE

Saturday 5 December

7:30am ET: Burnley v Everton – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

10am ET: Man City v Fulham – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

12:30pm ET: West Ham v Man Utd – NBC – STREAM LIVE

3pm ET: Chelsea v Leeds United – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

Sunday 6 December

7am ET: West Brom v Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVE

9:15am ET: Sheffield United v Leicester City – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVE

11:30am ET: Spurs v Arsenal – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVE

2:15pm ET: Liverpool v Wolves – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVE

Monday 7 December

3pm ET: Brighton v Southampton – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

The Premier League schedule, results, replays, recaps and more

Saturday 12 September

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 4-3 Leeds United – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 0-2 Newcastle United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 13 September

West Brom 0-3 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 0-1 Everton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley v Man Utd (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)

Man City v Aston Villa (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)

Monday 14 September

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 1-3 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 19 September

Everton 5-2 West Brom – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds United 4-3 Fulham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Manchester United 1-3 Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 2-1 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 20 September

Southampton 2-5 Spurs – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle United 0-3 Brighton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 4-2 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 21 September

Aston Villa 1-0 Sheffield United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 1-3 Man City – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 26 September

Brighton 2-3 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Brom 3-3 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 0-1 Southampton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 27 September

Sheffield United 0-1 Leeds United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 1-1 Newcastle United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 2-5 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 4-0 Wolves – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 28 September

Fulham 0-3 Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 3 October

Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 4-2 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds United 1-1 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle United 3-1 Burnley – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 4 October

Leicester City 0-3 West Ham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 2-0 West Brom – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 2-0 Sheffield United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 1-0 Fulham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 1-6 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 17 October

Everton 2-2 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 3-3 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 1-0 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle United 1-4 Man Utd – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 18 October

Sheffield United 1-1 Fulham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 3-3 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 0-1 Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 19 October

West Brom 0-0 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds United 0-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Friday 23 October

Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 24 October

West Ham 1-1 Man City – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 0-0 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 25 October

Southampton 2-0 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 1-1 Newcastle United – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 0-1 Leicester City – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 26 October

Brighton 1-1 West Brom – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 0-1 Spurs – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Friday 30 October

Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 31 October

Sheffield United 0-1 Man City – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 0-3 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 2-1 West Ham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 1 November

Aston Villa 3-4 Southampton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle United 2-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 2-1 Brighton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 2 November

Fulham 2-0 West Brom – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds United 1-4 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Friday 6 November

Brighton 0-0 Burnley – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 2-0 Newcastle United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 7 November

Everton 1-3 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 4-1 Leeds United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 1-0 Fulham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 8 November

West Brom 0-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 1-0 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 1-1 Liverpool – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 0-3 Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 21 November

Newcastle United 0-2 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 1-2 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 2-0 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 1-0 West Brom – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 22 November

Fulham 2-3 Everton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sheffield United 0-1 West Ham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds United 0-0 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 3-0 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 23 November

Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 1-1 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Friday 27 November

Crystal Palace 0-2 Newcastle United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 28 November

Brighton 1-1 Liverpool – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 5-0 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 0-1 Leeds United – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Brom 1-0 Sheffield United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 29 November

Southampton 2-3 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 0-0 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 1-2 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 30 November

Leicester City 1-2 Fulham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

*

Friday 11 December

3pm ET: Leeds United v West Ham

Saturday 12 December

7:30am ET: Wolves v Aston Villa

10am ET: Newcastle United v West Brom

12:30pm ET: Man Utd v Man City

3pm ET: Everton v Chelsea

Sunday 13 December

7am ET: Southampton v Sheffield United

9:15am ET: Crystal Palace v Spurs

11:30am ET: Fulham v Liverpool

2:15pm ET: Arsenal v Burnley

2:15pm ET: Leicester City v Brighton

Tuesday 15 December

1pm ET: Wolves v Chelsea

3pm ET: Man City v West Brom

Wednesday 16 December

1pm ET: Arsenal v Southampton

1pm ET: Leeds United v Newcastle United

1pm ET: Leicester City v Everton

3pm ET: Fulham v Brighton

3pm ET: Liverpool v Spurs

3pm ET: West Ham v Crystal Palace

Thursday 17 December

1pm ET: Aston Villa v Burnley

3pm ET: Sheffield United v Man Utd

Saturday 19 December

7:30am ET: Crystal Palace v Liverpool

10am ET: Southampton v Man City

12:30pm ET: Everton v Arsenal

3pm ET: Newcastle United v Fulham

Sunday 20 December

7am ET: Brighton v Sheffield United

9:15am ET: Spurs v Leicester City

11:30am ET: Man Utd v Leeds United

2:15pm ET: West Brom v Aston Villa

Monday 21 December

12:30pm ET: Burnley v Wolves

3pm ET: Chelsea v West Ham

Saturday 26 December

7:30am ET: Leicester City v Man Utd

10am ET: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

10am ET: Fulham v Southampton

12:30pm ET: Arsenal v Chelsea

3pm ET: Man City v Newcastle United

3pm ET: Sheffield United v Everton

Sunday 27 December

7am ET: Leeds United v Burnley

9:15am ET: West Ham v Brighton

11:30am ET: Liverpool v West Brom

2:15pm ET: Wolves v Spurs

Monday 28 December

10am ET: Crystal Palace v Leicester City

12:30pm ET: Chelsea v Aston Villa

3pm ET: Everton v Man City

Tuesday 29 December

1pm ET: Brighton v Arsenal

1pm ET: Burnley v Sheffield United

1pm ET: Southampton v West Ham

1pm ET: West Brom v Leeds United

3pm ET: Man Utd v Wolves

Wednesday 30 December

1pm ET: Spurs v Fulham

3pm ET: Newcastle United v Liverpool

Saturday 2 January

Brighton v Wolves

Burnley v Fulham

Chelsea v Man City

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

Everton v West Ham

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Leicester City

Southampton v Liverpool

Spurs v Leeds United

West Brom v Arsenal

Tuesday 12 January*

2:45pm ET: Arsenal v Crystal Palace

2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v Spurs

2:45pm ET: Fulham v Man Utd

2:45pm ET: Leeds United v Southampton

2:45pm ET: Leicester City v Chelsea

2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v Newcastle United

2:45pm ET: West Ham v West Brom

2:45pm ET: Wolves v Everton

Wednesday 13 January*

3pm ET: Liverpool v Burnley

3pm ET: Man City v Brighton

*Matchweek 18 fixtures initially allocated to 12-13 January will be played across 12-13 January and 20 January 2021. The split of matches will be determined when the broadcast selections for January are announced.

Saturday 16 January

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Aston Villa v Everton

Fulham v Chelsea

Leeds United v Brighton

Leicester City v Southampton

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v Crystal Palace

Sheffield United v Spurs

West Ham v Burnley

Wolves v West Brom

Tuesday 26 January

2:45pm ET: Brighton v Fulham

2:45pm ET: Burnley v Aston Villa

2:45pm ET: Everton v Leicester City

3pm ET: Man Utd v Sheffield United

3pm ET: West Brom v Man City

Wednesday 27 January

2:45pm ET: Chelsea v Wolves

2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Leeds United

2:45pm ET: Southampton v Arsenal

2:45pm ET: Spurs v Liverpool

3pm ET: Crystal Palace v West Ham

Saturday 30 January

Arsenal v Man Utd

Brighton v Spurs

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Everton v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Leeds United

Man City v Sheffield United

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Brom v Fulham

West Ham v Liverpool

Tuesday 2 February

2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v West Ham

2:45pm ET: Burnley v Man City

2:45pm ET: Fulham v Leicester City

2:45pm ET: Leeds United v Everton

2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v West Brom

2:45pm ET: Wolves v Arsenal

3pm ET: Man Utd v Southampton

Wednesday 3 February

2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

2:45pm ET: Spurs v Chelsea

3pm ET: Liverpool v Brighton

Saturday 6 February

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Fulham v West Ham

Leeds United v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Man City

Man Utd v Everton

Newcastle United v Southampton

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Spurs v West Brom

Wolves v Leicester City

Saturday 13 February

Arsenal v Leeds United

Brighton v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Fulham

Leicester City v Liverpool

Man City v Spurs

Southampton v Wolves

West Brom v Man Utd

West Ham v Sheffield United

Saturday 20 February

Arsenal v Man City

Aston Villa v Leicester City

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Burnley v West Brom

Fulham v Sheffield United

Liverpool v Everton

Man Utd v Newcastle United

Southampton v Chelsea

West Ham v Spurs

Wolves v Leeds United

Saturday 27 February

Chelsea v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Southampton

Leeds United v Aston Villa

Leicester City v Arsenal

Man City v West Ham

Newcastle United v Wolves

Sheffield United v Liverpool

Spurs v Burnley

West Brom v Brighton

Saturday 6 March

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brighton v Leicester City

Burnley v Arsenal

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Fulham

Man City v Man Utd

Sheffield United v Southampton

Spurs v Crystal Palace

West Brom v Newcastle United

West Ham v Leeds United

Saturday 13 March

Arsenal v Spurs

Crystal Palace v West Brom

Everton v Burnley

Fulham v Man City

Leeds United v Chelsea

Leicester City v Sheffield United

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Southampton v Brighton

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 20 March

Brighton v Newcastle United

Burnley v Leicester City

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Fulham v Leeds United

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man City v Wolves

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Spurs v Southampton

West Brom v Everton

West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday 3 April

Arsenal v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Fulham

Chelsea v West Brom

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds United v Sheffield United

Leicester City v Man City

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle United v Spurs

Southampton v Burnley

Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 10 April

Brighton v Everton

Burnley v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Wolves

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man City v Leeds United

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Spurs v Man Utd

West Brom v Southampton

West Ham v Leicester City

Saturday 17 April

Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v Man City

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Spurs

Leeds United v Liverpool

Leicester City v West Brom

Man Utd v Burnley

Newcastle United v West Ham

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Sheffield United

Saturday 24 April

Arsenal v Everton

Aston Villa v West Brom

Fulham v Spurs

Leeds United v Man Utd

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Man City v Southampton

Sheffield United v Brighton

West Ham v Chelsea

Wolves v Burnley

Saturday 1 May

Brighton v Leeds United

Burnley v West Ham

Chelsea v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Aston Villa

Man Utd v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Arsenal

Southampton v Leicester City

Spurs v Sheffield United

West Brom v Wolves

Saturday 8 May

Arsenal v West Brom

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Fulham v Burnley

Leeds United v Spurs

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Southampton

Man City v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Everton

Wolves v Brighton

Tuesday 11 May

2:45pm ET: Brighton v West Ham

2:45pm ET: Burnley v Leeds United

2:45pm ET: Everton v Sheffield United

3pm ET: Man Utd v Leicester City

3pm ET: West Brom v Liverpool

Wednesday 12 May

2:45pm ET: Chelsea v Arsenal

2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Man City

2:45pm ET: Southampton v Fulham

2:45pm ET: Spurs v Wolves

3pm ET: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Saturday 15 May

Brighton v Man City

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Leicester City

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Everton v Wolves

Man Utd v Fulham

Newcastle United v Sheffield United

Southampton v Leeds United

Spurs v Aston Villa

West Brom v West Ham

Sunday 23 May

Arsenal v Brighton

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Fulham v Newcastle United

Leeds United v West Brom

Leicester City v Spurs

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man City v Everton

Sheffield United v Burnley

West Ham v Southampton

Wolves v Manchester United

Follow @JPW_NBCSports