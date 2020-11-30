Newcastle United training ground closed over COVID-19 tests

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle United’s entire first team is in isolation and its training ground closed after an outbreak of COVID-19, reports The Telegraph.

The news will concern many, especially last Friday’s opponents Crystal Palace and next weekend’s visitors Aston Villa.

The Newcastle Chronicle reported that first-team players were not allowed to train Monday, may not be back Tuesday, and that the Friday trip to Villa Park “could be under threat.”

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce revealed after the Palace game that the Magpies were without three players and a staff member due to positive coronavirus tests. Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, and Isaac Hayden all missed out on the win at Selhurst Park.

That number was raised to five total staffers by The Chronicle earlier Monday.

